The Congress has reiterated its demand for a Supreme Court-monitored investigation into the electoral bond issue, alleging that the scheme ensured that “prepaid, postpaid, and post-raid bribes” could be routed through regular banking channels.

Addressing a press conference at party headquarters on Saturday, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said an analysis of recently published SBI data has revealed that 38 corporate groups received 179 government contracts and projects worth ₹3.8 lakh crore after donating electoral bonds to the BJP. Using a Python code on the SBI data, the Congress matched donations with the political parties who received them, he said.

Mr. Ramesh identified four patterns of “blatant corruption” in the scheme: Chanda Do, Dhanda Lo [Pay donation, get business] or prepaid bribes; Theka Lo, Rishvat Do [Bag contracts and pay bribes] or postpaid bribes; Hafta Vasooli [Extortion] or post-raid bribes; and lastly, Farzi companies, or shell companies.

The Congress leader alleged that under the ‘prepaid scheme’, ₹551 crore was given to the BJP in donations; within three months, contracts and projects worth ₹1.32 lakh crore were given to the donors by the Union government and BJP-ruled State governments. Under the ‘post-paid’ category, he alleged that ₹62,000 crore worth of projects were given by the Centre or BJP State governments; within three months of approvals or contracts being signed, these firms paid ₹580 crore through electoral bonds.

The Congress, however, did not reveal the names of the companies that were involved in these contracts or which allegedly donated electoral bonds to the BJP.

He alleged that 41 corporate groups have faced a total of 56 raids by the ED, the CBI, or the Income Tax department. These corporate groups have given ₹2,592 crore to the BJP, of which ₹1,853 crore was given after the raids against them. “The Modi government can patent hafta vasooli [extortion],” he said.

Mr. Ramesh also alleged that 16 shell companies donated ₹419 crore to the BJP, out of the ₹543 crore donated by shell companies in total. “These included companies on a Finance Ministry high-risk watch list for money laundering, companies donating crores within months of their formation, and companies donating many multiples of their paid-up share capital,” he added.

