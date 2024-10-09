The BJP won a clear mandate in Haryana as did the National Conference-led alliance in Jammu & Kashmir.

The Assembly election results posted on the Election Commission website on Tuesday show the BJP won 48 seats in Haryana, two above the majority mark in the 90-member Assembly. The Congress won 37 seats. In J&K, the National Conference-led alliance won 49 seats, of which the NC alone got 42. The Congress won only six of the 32 seats it contested; of the six, only one was in Jammu. In contrast, while the BJP failed to open its account in the Kashmir Valley, it swept through Jammu, winning 29 seats. This is the first round of polls after the Lok Sabha election. The results come as a huge relief for the BJP and will help it arrest the narrative about the party’s decline, which began after it failed to cross the majority mark in the Lok Sabha. The results also set the mood for the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.

The Congress, which had gone into the elections exuding confidence that it would win Haryana and register a significant presence in J&K, was disappointed on both counts. This election marked the first time in a decade that J&K voters elected a new Assembly; it is also the first Assembly election since a 2019 legislation struck down Article 370 and bifurcated the erstwhile State into two Union Territories. Addressing BJP workers, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the peaceful conduct of the J&K election was a victory of the Indian Constitution and democracy. For the National Conference, the victory was particularly sweet, considering it came on the back of its leader Omar Abdullah’s shock defeat in the Lok Sabha election. Mr. Abdullah said he looked forward to the Centre upholding its promise of restoring statehood.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge congratulated both Mr. Abdullah and his father Farooq Abdullah, calling the results a verdict against the “anti-people policies of the BJP”. The Aam Aadmi Party opened its account for the first time in J&K. This was the first time in Haryana that a party has returned to power for the third consecutive time, a fact that the Prime Minister underlined to emphasise the significance of the BJP’s victory, pointing out that the incumbent government had lost power in 10 of the 13 elections held in the State. Mr. Modi emphasised that the BJP got votes from across caste lines and defeated the “divisive policies” of the Congress.

The BJP increased both its vote share and seat tally. But there was only a minor difference in vote share between the two parties, with the Congress getting 39.09% of votes polled, while the BJP won 39.94%. In Haryana, where around 36 castes make up its social mosaic, the results uphold the theory that the State’s politics spin around coalitions of castes. To reduce the impact of any anti-incumbency trend, the BJP replaced party candidates in nearly 25 seats, and the results show it has won close to 15 seats where candidates were dropped or replaced. The BJP focused its electoral politics surrounding the consolidation of non-Jats, primarily the backward class, which forms about 35% of the State’s population, and it appears to have paid the party dividends. Earlier this year, it also replaced Manohar Lal with Nayab Singh Saini, an OBC leader, as Chief Minister.

The Congress has refused to accept the results in Haryana, with Mr. Kharge calling the results unexpected.

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, who was the party’s face in the State, said that the Congress has received several complaints about electronic voting machines or EVMs. Congress communications chief Jairam Ramesh said that the results were a “victory of manipulation” and a defeat of transparent democratic processes. The Congress asserted that it would continue to follow up on complaints lodged with the Election Commission. Wrestler-turned-politician Vinesh Phogat, who joined the Congress on the eve of the election, won her seat. The poll results in Haryana are also a major setback for the State’s regional parties. Dushyant Chautala’s Jannayak Janata Party, which had made a stunning debut in the 2019 election by winning nearly 15% of the vote share and 10 Assembly seats, was wiped out. Mr. Chautala himself could not secure his seat. The Indian National Lok Dal was also pushed to the margins, winning only two seats. AAP, which had failed to strike an alliance with the Congress despite a few rounds of negotiations, drew a blank. In an editorial, The Hindu pointed out that the Haryana results show that the Congress will have to go back to the drawing board to rework its strategy of upending the BJP in the Hindi heartland; and in J&K, the BJP-led Centre must heed the mandate and allow the government to function and fulfil its promises.

