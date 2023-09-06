September 06, 2023 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

Stirring controversy ahead of the G-20 Summit in New Delhi, invitations sent by President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday to the heads of states and the Chief Ministers of Indian States for an official banquet for the occasion saw the word “India” replaced with “Bharat”. Instead of the usual “President of India”, the invitation cards said “President of Bharat.” The Opposition questioned the reason for the change, while Ministers and leaders of the ruling party welcomed the move.

Government sources told The Hindu that the word “Bharat” will be used more and more in the coming months for official communication. BJP national secretary Sambit Patra posted on X (formerly Twitter) the cover of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s function notes for his two-day visit to Indonesia to attend the ASEAN-India Summit, which refer to him as “Prime Minister of Bharat”.

Opposition leaders alleged that the shift to the name “Bharat”, instead of India in communication, was a way to prevent the INDIA bloc from being identified with the country’s name. Twenty-six Opposition parties have allied together to form the INDIA (Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance) to battle the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Government sources said that all talk of a formal action in the Special Session of Parliament to change the name of India was “rubbish”. A senior Union Minister said, “It is clearly stated in the Constitution that ‘India, that is Bharat, is a Union of states’ so where is there any need for any change?”

Responding to Opposition’s claims, he added, “The INDIA bloc of parties have tried to reduce the identity of the country to their alliance, which is not good, and therefore the use of the name ‘Bharat’ both as a decolonising nomenclature and to bring the name of the country out of this reductive exercise was required.”

Though taking a nuanced position that the names “India” and “Bharat” were both mentioned in the Constitution, the Congress accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of resorting to politics of “divide.” BJP leaders hailed the change of name in official communication. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma posted on X: “REPUBLIC OF BHARAT – happy and proud that our civilisation is marching ahead boldly towards AMRIT KAAL.”

