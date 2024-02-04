February 04, 2024 12:12 pm | Updated 12:12 pm IST

Former Deputy PM L.K. Advani, helmsman of the Rath Yatra that catapulted the movement for the Ayodhya Ram Temple to national prominence, will be given the Bharat Ratna, India’s highest civilian honour, PM Narendra Modi announced on Saturday. The announcement comes 10 days after socialist leader Karpoori Thakur was accorded the same honour posthumously, completing the circle from the politics of the 1990s, which were dominated by the social justice and Ram Temple movements.

The Prime Minister called Mr. Advani after the decision was made and congratulated him. He said the nation does not forget people who have devoted their lives to its service. Mr. Advani’s remarkable contributions to the nation, serving as Deputy PM, Home Minister, and Information and Broadcasting Minister, coupled with his decades-long commitment as a faithful and vigilant Parliamentarian, have been truly exceptional, Mr. Modi said.

Reacting to the award, Mr. Advani released a statement acknowledging that it was an honour, not just personally but also for his “ideals and principles”. “Ever since I joined the RSS as its volunteer at the age of 14, I have sought reward in only one thing – in dedicated and selfless service of my beloved country,” the 96-year-old leader said, adding that he was inspired by the motto “Edam na mama (This life is not mine)”.

Mr. Advani’s Ram Rath Yatra, which traversed India, whipping up support for a campaign to build a temple on the site of the Babri mosque, led not just to the mosque’s destruction in 1992, but also redefined national politics for decades to come, along with the Mandal Commission’s recommendations. It gave the BJP a fillip in national politics to the point where it formed the government in 1996 (for 13 days) and in 1998 (for 13 months), and finally, for a full term between 1999 and 2004.

Along with former PM Vajpayee, Mr. Advani was part of a duo that ensured that the BJP has occupied the pole position in Indian politics since the Ram Janmabhoomi movement. Mr. Advani did not, however, attend the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya, with his office citing the cold wave in north India at the time as the reason.

Mr. Advani went on to serve as the Union Home Minister in the BJP-led NDA government from 1998 to 2004. From 2002 to 2004, under Vajpayee’s leadership, he served as the Deputy PM. He then remained the Leader of Opposition during much of the Manmohan Singh-led UPA era.

Some wrinkles did appear in his relationship with the RSS and the BJP when, in the wake of the Vajpayee government’s defeat in 2004, Mr. Advani made an attempt to recalibrate his image from a political hawk to a more broad-based leader, making a landmark trip to Pakistan in 2005. However, his praise for Pakistan’s founder Mohammad Ali Jinnah led to controversy in India. He also had some differences with the RSS and the BJP on the question of succession within the BJP as well, which was settled in favour of Mr. Modi in 2013. The relationship has been subsequently mended, with Mr. Advani being accorded the Padma Vibhushan as soon as the Modi government came to power, and now with the Bharat Ratna.

