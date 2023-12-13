December 13, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:25 pm IST

Bharatiya Janata Party’s first-time MLA from Jaipur district’s Sanganer seat, Bhajan Lal Sharma, was appointed the State’s new Chief Minister on Tuesday. Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, who was herself considered to be in the reckoning for the top post, proposed Mr. Sharma’s name, which was seconded by senior leaders.

Mr. Sharma’s selection was announced at a meeting of the BJP legislature party in Jaipur in the presence of the party’s central observer and Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Mr. Sharma served as the party’s State general secretary four times before defeating Congress’s Pushpendra Bhardwaj with a margin of 48,081 votes in the recent Assembly election.

Diya Kumari and Prem Chand Bairwa have been appointed as the State’s two Deputy Chief Ministers.

Mr. Sharma, along with the two deputies, met Governor Kalraj Mishra at the State Raj Bhavan on Tuesday evening to stake claim to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony is likely to be held on December 15.

The Chief Minister-designate’s low profile despite being in the party for over three decades is the reason why the appointment came as a surprise to many. Mr. Sharma is an upper-caste Brahmin, and his selection after appointments of a tribal leader and an Other Backward Class (OBC) leader in the other two States where the BJP won elections covers multiple bases for the party ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

BJP won 115 out of 199 seats in the Rajasthan Assembly election. In a brief interaction, Mr. Sharma said that the BJP MLAs would meet the expectations that the people had of the ruling party. “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we will ensure an all-round development of Rajasthan,” he said.

