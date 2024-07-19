‘Bad Newz’ review, ‘Twisters’ cast interview

Around Tinsel Town

>>Emmy Nominations 2024: ‘Shogun’ and ‘The Bear’ dominate nominations in overwhelming run for FX

The nominations for the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards were announced this week, and The Bear went on a tear with a comedy-series record of 23, and Shogun led all nominee with 25 in a dominant year across categories for FX.

Nominations for the acclaimed culinary phenomenon The Bear included best comedy series and best actor in a comedy series for Jeremy Allen White — both awards it won at January’s strike-delayed ceremony, along with Best Actress for Ayo Edebiri, who won best supporting actress last time around

>> Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant wedding: Extravagant celebrations end with a lavish reception

A wedding reception on Sunday wrapped up the months-long celebrations as the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, Asia’s richest man, married his longtime girlfriend with a price tag running into the millions. Anant Ambani tied the knot with Radhika Merchant, daughter of pharma tycoons Viren and Shaila Merchant.

Former British Prime Ministers Boris Johnson and Tony Blair, as well as Kim and Khloe Kardashian, Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, American wrestler and actor John Cena, Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Salman Khan were among the celebrities who attended the ceremonies on Friday and Saturday.

Bollywood

‘Manjummel Boys’ director Chidambaram S forays into Hindi cinema

Sanjay Dutt joins cast of ‘Housefull 5’

Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey’s ‘Phir Aayi Haseen Dillruba’ gets premiere date

Amitabh Bachchan confirms son Abhishek Bachchan’s role as antagonist in Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘King’

Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal become parents, welcome baby girl

Shahid Kapoor’s ‘Deva’ to release in theatres in February 2025

Hollywood

Actor Alec Baldwin’s involuntary manslaughter case dismissed over withheld evidence

The Russo Brothers circling next two ‘Avengers’ movies for Marvel

‘Euphoria’ Season 3 to begin filming early next year

Julia Garner’s first-look images out from ‘Apartment 7A’

‘City of God’ gets a streaming release date

FX’s ‘Alien’ series officially titled ‘Alien: Earth’

‘Citadel: Diana’ gets a premiere date

Duffer brothers to produce Netflix horror drama series ‘Something Very Bad Is Going to Happen’

Halle Berry exits Ryan Murphy’s ‘All’s Fair’

Paul Rudd and Nick Jonas’ upcoming musical comedy ‘Power Ballad’ acquired by Lionsgate

Regional

FIR against Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty and his production house for copyright violation

Stuntman dies on the sets of Karthi’s ‘Sardar 2’

‘Viduthalai Part 2’ first look out; Vetri Maaran’s sequel to showcase highs and lows of Vijay Sethupathi’s past

Asif Ali urges supporters to refrain from hate campaign against musician Ramesh Narayan

Vikram - Pa Ranjith’s ‘Thangalaan’ gets a release date

Kamal Haasan-Shankar’s ‘Indian 2’ runtime trimmed by 12 minutes

Veteran Kannada theatre and film personality Sadananda Suvarna of Guddada Bhoota fame passes away

4K restored version of ‘Manichitrathazhu,’ starring Shobana, Mohanlal and Suresh Gopi, gets a release date

Sivakarthikeyan’s ‘Amaran’ gets a release date

Karthi’s ‘Meiyazhagan’, directed by Prem Kumar, gets a release date

‘Mookuthi Amman’ gets a sequel; Nayanthara to return as goddess

Trailers

Tabu makes first appearance in new teaser for ‘Dune: Prophecy’ prequel series

Dhanush, SJ Suryah in a bloody showdown in ‘Raayan’ trailer

Kamal Haasan, Mammootty, Mohanlal and more unite to pay tribute to M T Vasudevan Nair in ‘Manorathangal’ trailer

Sudeep dons an intense action hero avatar in ‘Max’ teaser

Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor and gang face a new nemesis in ‘Stree 2’ trailer

Mikey Madison falls in love with a Russian oligarch’s son in Sean Baker’s ‘Anora’ trailer

Janhvi Kapoor fights back as diplomat in distress in ‘Ulajh’ trailer

Multiple worlds collide in Raj B Shetty’s ‘Roopanthara’ trailer

Manju Warrier plays a mysterious role in ‘Footage’, a found footage thriller

Prashanth is a blind pianist caught on a web of lies in ‘Andhagan’ trailer

Judgement Day comes for us all as Skynet takes over in ‘Terminator Zero’

Essential Reading

1) ‘Twisters’ cast interview: Glen Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones on their storm-chasing escapades

>> They talk about how their ‘Twisters’ sequel pays homage to the original 1996 blockbuster disaster epic

2) From ‘Sarkar’ to ‘Indian 2’, how social media has been used as a storytelling tool in Tamil cinema

>> Tamil filmmakers have largely used social media as a means to a quick resolution, as part of a homogenised mixture called ‘media,’ or as a tool to bridge plot points

3) Nikhil Nagesh Bhat on ‘Kill’ and the optics of movie violence

>> The director opens up on the complex reactions to his violent action film, his influences ranging from James Cameron’s ‘Aliens’ to 1960s spaghetti westerns

4) Kailash Kher interview: A voice for all seasons, and political parties

>> The singer talks about singing for political parties, promoting government schemes, and his association with composer A.R. Rahman

5) Rapper Arivu on the release of album ‘Valliamma Peraandi’, and life after ‘Enjoy Enjaami’

>> As the rapper-composer-musician’s new album is launched, he speaks about his alter ego, being wary of collaborations, and life after ‘Enjoy Enjaami’

6) Act 1, scene 1: Empowering artists and envisioning the future of theatre, Prakash Raj celebrates one year of Nirdigantha

>> The actor talks about Nirdigantha, a theatre hub founded by the veteran, to benefit artistes recently turned one

7) Priyadarshi: I was concerned that ‘Darling’ should not come across as sexist

>> Ahead of the release of Telugu relationship comedy, the actor weighs in on his choices and how he navigates varied zones without being typecast

8) Malayalam actor Neeraj Madhav on pushing boundaries, his new hip-hop single ‘Ballaatha Jaathi’ and new projects

>> His latest hip hop single ‘Ballaatha Jaathi’ is a earworm which has been streamed more than 20 million times

9) A meditation on the relationship between humanity and other living beings

>> Science Gallery Bengaluru’s Carbon Film Festival had filmmaker Shaunak Sen speaking about what inspired him to take up the project

10) BR Rajashekhar dedicates ‘Back Benchers’ to collegians, past and present

>> The Kannada film has 30 youngsters making their movie debut

11) Arun Amuktha on ‘Vidhyarthi Vidhyarthiyare’: ‘A new-age masala film

>> Featuring the popular Kannada rapper Chandan Shetty, the film is an action thriller revolving around 18-year-olds

What to watch

1) ‘Twisters’, starring Glenn Powell and Daisy Edgar-Jones, is an adrenalin-fuelled thrill ride

Read the full review here

2) ‘Bad Newz’ is a half-baked dramedy with Vicky Kaushal being the standout performer

Read the full review here

3) In ‘The Acolyte’ finale, Leslye Headland finds her footing in subversive take on ‘Star Wars’ canon

Read the full review here

4) In ‘The Boys’ Season 4 finale, Homelander’s Trump card seals the deal in a gory penultimate outing

Read the full review here

5) ‘My Spy The Eternal City’, starring Dave Bautista, is stale but redeemable

Read the full review here

6) Julio Torres’ New York fever dream brings a strange comfort in the series ‘Fantasmas’

Read the full review here

7) ‘Darling’, starring Priyadarshi, Nabha Natesh, is an overdrawn, disorderly drama

Read the full review here

8) ‘Sunny’ is excellent television and a pensive take on humanity’s most-feared creation

Read the full review here

9) ‘Ekam’, starring Prakash Raj, Raj B Shetty, is a languid, lilting tribute to the idyllic Karavali region

Read the full review here

