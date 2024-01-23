January 23, 2024 02:28 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The consecration of the idol of Lord Ram at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya took place on Monday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi participating in the ceremony and several dignitaries in attendance. The rituals were performed inside the sanctum sanctorum by Mr. Modi during a period deemed auspicious according to Vedic astrology.

The Ram temple, built in the Nagara style, is based on a design by Chandrakant Sompura and his son Ashish, and the idol of the Lord Rama deity has been sculpted by Arun Yogiraj of Mysuru.

Addressing the gathering of around 8,000 people attending the event, Mr. Modi said that Ram Lalla (as the child deity is named) would not be in a “tent” any longer, a reference to the makeshift arrangement that had been put in place after the destruction of the Babri Masjid in 1992. He also thanked the judiciary for upholding the dignity of law and justice. “In our Constitution, in its first copy, Lord Ram is there. Even after the advent of the Constitution, legal battles over the existence of Lord Shri Ram continued for decades. I express my gratitude to the judiciary, which upheld the dignity of justice. The temple of Lord Ram, synonymous with justice, was also built in a judicial manner,” PM Modi said.

The Ayodhya judgement of the Supreme Court, delivered in 2019 under former Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, concluded that Muslim community was wrongfully deprived of their 450-year-old mosque, but rejected their claim for exclusive title and possession. The bench had also decided that a temple should be constructed on the disputed land.

While the significant role and involvement of the state in the rituals is being celebrated by the supporters of the temple, opponents fear it is the beginning of a dangerous slide.

