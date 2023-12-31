December 31, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:51 pm IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched 46 projects estimated at ₹15,700 crore in Ayodhya and inaugurated the Maharishi Valmiki International Airport and the revamped Ayodhya Dham Junction Railway Station.

On a day’s visit to the city, Mr. Modi flagged off six new Vande Bharat trains on the Amritsar-Delhi, Coimbatore-Bengaluru, Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Katra-New Delhi, Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal, Mangaluru-Madgaon and Jalna-Mumbai routes and two Amrit Bharat trains on the Darbhanga-Ayodhya-Anand Vihar Terminal and Malda Town-Sir M. Visvesvaraya Terminal (Bengaluru) routes.

The PM also launched a capacity upgrade for the Amethi Refinery, doubling of four sections under the Jaunpur-Ayodhya-Barabanki railway line project, doubling and electrification of the Malhaur-Daliganj railway section, Ram Path (from Sahadatganj to Naya Ghat), Bhakti Path (from Ayodhya main road to Shri Ram Janmabhoomi via Hanuman Garhi) and Dharma Path (from National Highway 27 to Naya Ghat Old Bridge).

Addressing the public, the Prime Minister said the world awaited the Ram Temple consecration ceremony on January 22, and no stone would be left unturned to develop the holy place. He also requested people to visit the temple city only after the consecration ceremony. “We waited for more than 500 years, wait for some more time,” he said. He further urged people to launch a cleanliness drive across temples and pilgrimage sites from January 14 to 22.

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the Ram Temple is set to host the divine presence of Lord Ram, a momentous occasion from the hands of the PM. “A 550-year-long anticipation is on the verge of fulfilment,” he said, and expressed gratitude to Mr. Modi for the development projects dedicated to both Uttar Pradesh and Ayodhya.

Meanwhile, the PM made a surprise visit to the Ayodhya home of Meera Manjhi, the tenth-crore beneficiary of the PM Ujjwala Yojana, and had tea at her residence during his one-day tour of the temple city.

