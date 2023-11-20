November 20, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:10 pm IST

Australia won its sixth ICC Cricket World Cup title on Sunday, ending India’s dream run in the month-long tournament. Australia defeated India by six wickets, chasing a total of 240 with seven overs to spare.

India was reduced to 240 in 50 overs on the sluggish pitch after Australian captain Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to field first. India had a rocky start and stood at 81 runs in 10.2 overs with three wickets down. The highest scorer for India was K.L. Rahul, with 66 runs off 107 balls. Captain Rohit Sharma played a quick 47-run innings, while former captain Virat Kohli scored 54 runs.

Australian opener Travis Head anchored the chase for his team, scoring 137 off 120 balls. Despite losing quick wickets in the form of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, and Steve Smith, Australian players Head and Marnus Labuschagne were able to play crucial innings to drive their team home to victory.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Australian Deputy Prime Minister Richard Marles, and celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone and more were in attendance at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Gujarat during the final match between India and Australia.

Praising captain Rohit Sharma for leading the team to wins throughout the tournament until the Sunday final, coach Rahul Dravid said: “Rohit has been exceptional, both as a person and as a leader. He has given all his time for the players and has also played a brand of cricket that was aggressive. Obviously, he and the players are upset and, as a coach, it affects me too as we get to know these players better.”

A day before the final, Australian captain Pat Cummins had said that he would like to silence the crowd supporting India, and his team managed to do just that. “It’s huge. I think that’s the pinnacle of international cricket — winning an ODI World Cup, especially over here in India, in front of a crowd like this,” he said.

The match also witnessed a security breach when a pro-Palestine activist invaded the pitch before being apprehended. He wore the Palestine flag as a mask and had a clear message on his shirt, ‘Stop Bombing Palestine’. The invader patted Kohli’s back and tried hugging him before he was taken away by security personnel.

