October 03, 2023 01:59 pm | Updated 02:00 pm IST

Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election, the Bihar government on Monday released the report of a caste survey conducted in the State, saying “it’s only compiled data and no analysis of it has been done yet.” The caste survey was one of the top priorities of the JD(U)-RJD government after its formation in 2022. Taking to microblogging site X, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stated that an all-party meeting would be called to apprise all nine political parties of the report.

The report said the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) make up 27.1286% of the population of the State; the Extremely Backward Classes (EBCs) 36.0148%; the Scheduled Castes 19.6518%; and the Scheduled Tribes 1.6824%. The upper castes make up 15.5224%. On the religious front, Hindus form 81.9986% of the population and Muslims 17.7088% of the state’s total population of 13 crore.

The survey report titled — Bihar Jaati Adharit Ganana, 2022 (Bihar caste-based survey, 2022) — says the Yadavs make up 14.26% of the State population; Kushwahas 4.27%; and and Kurmis 2.87%. The Musahar caste makes up 3% of the State population and Brahmins 3.66%. The upper-caste Kasha community comes to 0.68% of the State’s population.

The Congress called upon the Centre to hold a similar exercise at the national level immediately. Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said the census had proved that 84% of the people in the State belonged to the OBCs, SCs and STs and their share in reservation should be according to their population. Demanding a national caste survey, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said the whole country would voice the demand, seeing Bihar’s example.

Meanwhile, senior Bihar BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi said, “the party is currently analysing the report and it is only after that any comment over it will be made”. However, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Giriraj Singh said, “Caste census will do nothing more than spread confusion among the poor and the public of the State. The caste census report card is just an eye wash.”

Read more about what this might mean for Bihar’s political landscape here.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu Daily News Quiz

Tajinderpal Singh Toor represents India in which sport?

Javelin

Boxing

Shooting

Shot put

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.