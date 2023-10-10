October 10, 2023 09:03 pm | Updated 09:04 pm IST

Assembly elections in the five crucial States of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Mizoram will be held between November 7 and 30, the Election Commission said on Monday. The counting of votes will take place on December 3.

Chhattisgarh is the only State where the polls will be held in two phases — November 7 and 17. Mizoram with 40 Assembly seats would vote on November 7. Voting for the 230 Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh will take place on November 17 and that in Rajasthan, which has 200 seats, will be held on November 23. Telangana, which has 119 Assembly seats, will vote on November 30.

Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh have Congress governments, Madhya Pradesh is ruled by the BJP, Telangana by the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) and Mizoram by the Mizo National Front. While the BJP and the Congress are in bipolar contests in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan, in Telangana, it is a triangular fight between the ruling BRS, the Congress and the BJP.

On a question on when the polls would be held in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said they would be held at the “right time” keeping in mind the security situation there. Asked about the freebies announced by various political parties ahead of the Assembly polls, Mr. Kumar branded them as ‘tadka’ (tempering) of populism and said it was difficult for those who win elections to either implement these sops or stop this practice. The CEC added that the matter was at present sub-judice and the EC would act as soon as clarity and decision were available on this.

After the poll schedule was announced, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge claimed that the announcement marked “the farewell of the BJP and its allies from these States”. The announcement also coincided with the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meet that sharpened the party’s focus on the social justice plank by demanding a caste census and doing away with the 50% cap on reservation for OBCs, SCs, and STs. Mr. Kharge stressed the need for contesting the polls in a united manner, maintaining discipline and complete coordination.

With the battle lines drawn, the upcoming polls will offer insight into what issues may be highlighted by the BJP in the general election next year. While the BJP has not released a complete list of candidates for all the States, the four lists for Madhya Pradesh and the first list of candidates for Rajasthan have seen the party field several MPs, mostly from the Lower House, for the Assembly elections. The large number of Lok Sabha members being fielded is seen not only as a way of cutting anti-incumbency against the Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP, but also as a strategy to create a cohort of State leaders and effecting a generational change in both Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh, notes an analysis in today’s edition of The Hindu.

