More than a month after an improved performance in the general elections, parties belonging to the opposition bloc, or the INDIA alliance, won 10 out of the 13 assembly seats that went to bypolls. The results were announced this Saturday. The Congress and Trinamool Congress won four seats each whilst the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and an independent secured one seat each.

Reacting to the results, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that BJP’s “knot of ‘fear and confusion’ had been broken”. “Every class including farmers, youth, labourers, businessmen and employed people want to completely destroy dictatorship and establish the rule of justice,” he wrote on ‘X’, adding, “The public is now completely standing with INDIA for the betterment of their lives and protection of the Constitution.”

For Congress, victories in two constituencies of Himachal Pradesh, namely: Dehra and Nalagarh were of particular significance. The victories implied that Congress would now be returning to their original strength of 40 MLAs in the state assembly. The bypolls were necessitated after three erstwhile independent MLAs withdrew support to the Congress and joined the BJP.

Enthusing news came from neighbouring Uttarakhand as well, wherein the national party retained the Badrinath assembly constituency.

The by-poll results on Saturday also contained good news for Trinamool Congress in West Bengal. They wrested three seats from BJP, namely: Raiganj, Ranaghat Dakshin and Bagda. TMC had fielded BJP-turncoats in all the three constituencies. Saturday’s results were further embarrassment for Bengal’s main opposition party whose tally had fallen to 12 seats in the 2024 general elections compared to 18 in 2019. While the BJP had alleged electoral malpractices on the day of polling (bypolls), party spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya called for an introspection of the party’s performance.

