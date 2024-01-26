January 26, 2024 12:20 pm | Updated 12:20 pm IST

The western wall of the Gyanvapi mosque located in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, is the remaining part of a pre-existing Hindu temple, says the ground penetrating radar (GPR) survey report of the structure prepared by the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI). The ASI report concluded that it can be said there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure, that is the mosque.

The Arabic-Persian inscription found inside a room mentions that the mosque was built in the 20th regal year of Aurangzeb (1676-77 CE). Hence, the pre-existing structure appears to have been destroyed in the 17th century, during the reign of Aurangzeb, and part of it was modified and reused in the existing structure.

“Based on scientific studies/survey carried out, study of architectural remains, exposed features and artefacts, inscriptions, art and sculptures, it can be said that there existed a Hindu temple prior to the construction of the existing structure,” the ASI report stated.

The ASI also stated that it had systematically and scientifically studied the pillars and pilasters used in the existing structure and it was found that for the enlargement of the mosque and constructing sahan, parts of the pre-existing temple, including pillars and pilasters, were reused with little modifications.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sculptures of Hindu deities and carved architectural members were found buried under the dumped soil in cellar S2, the ASI report said. The inscriptions are in Devanagari, Grantha, Telugu and Kannada scripts.

The ASI report has been revealed after a Varanasi district court ordered the body to publish the scientific survey of Gyanvapi mosque findings so that all petitioners, both Hindus and Muslims, will have access to the same. The dispute over the Gyanvapi mosque - Kashi Vishwanath temple arose again when five Hindu women approached the same court demanding access and the right to offer daily prayers at the Hindu site Maa Shringar Gauri located outside the western wall of the mosque.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

In which city in India is the iconic Amber Fort situated?

Aurangabad

Jaipur

Agra

Ahmedabad

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.