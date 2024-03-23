March 23, 2024 01:58 pm | Updated 01:58 pm IST

A Delhi court has remanded Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal in Enforcement Directorate (ED) custody till March 28, a day after the central agency arrested him in connection with an excise policy-linked money laundering case. Special Judge (Prevention of Corruption Act) Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Courts asked for Mr. Kejriwal to be produced before her on March 28 at 2 p.m. The six-day remand came on an ED plea seeking his 10-day custody in the case. “As the Chief Minister of the Delhi government which is run by the AAP, Arvind Kejriwal was the key conspirator in the excise policy scam,” submitted Additional Solicitor-General (ASG) S.V. Raju, representing the ED, accusing the Delhi CM of wilfully disobeying the summons issued to him by the Central agency. “The liquor policy was formed so that it would enable the taking of bribes,” Mr. Raju said, claiming that Mr. Kejriwal directly demanded kickbacks from a ‘South Group’ of liquor businessmen, which later secured licences in Delhi. The ED said that the proceeds of crime could go much beyond the ₹100 crore estimated earlier and exceed ₹600 crore. Lawyers representing Mr. Kejriwal alleged that the central agency’s allegations are a cut-paste job and questioned the timing of his arrest. “If the ED had material against him since it has first summoned him in 2023... why did the agency wait this long to arrest him just on the eve of Lok Sabha elections?” said senior advocate Vikram Chaudhuri, demanding that the ED remove its “mask” and reveal who it actually represents. Senior advocate A.M. Singhvi, also appearing for Mr. Kejriwal, opposed the ED’s remand plea and said that the agency had to prove in court the necessity to arrest Mr. Kejriwal. “Even before the first vote is cast, the results are there… you are creating a non-level playing field,” he argued.

A delegation of the INDIA bloc also submitted a memorandum to the Election Commission alleging “unrelenting, blatant and illegal deployment of central agencies” by the ruling BJP to stifle Opposition parties. An editorial in The Hindu pointed out that Mr. Kejriwal’s arrest ahead of Lok Sabha elections raises disturbing questions about the direction of India’s democracy and federalism. In his first reaction after his arrest, Mr. Kejriwal said his life is dedicated to the nation whether he is inside or outside the jail. His lawyers rushed from one courtroom to another to table their case, only to withdraw it hours later; Kejriwal’s counsel eventually decided to try their luck at the Rouse Avenue Court where he was to be produced Friday afternoon. Questions are being asked about whether Mr. Kejriwal can continue to occupy a public office that demands a high degree of morality after being remanded in judicial custody. Earlier judgments in the Supreme Court and High Courts have concluded that constitutional morality, good governance, and constitutional trust are the basic norms for holding a public office. Delhi minister Atishi said Mr. Kejriwal “is and will remain Delhi Chief Minister.”

