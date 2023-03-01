March 01, 2023 12:06 pm | Updated 12:07 pm IST

Shortly after the Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to intervene in a petition filed by Deputy CM of Delhi and senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Manish Sisodia, challenging his arrest in the Delhi excise policy case, Mr. Sisodia and Satyendar Jain resigned from the Cabinet. AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj told the media that said resignations were given so that the development works of Delhiites won’t be affected.

Mr. Sisodia — number 2 in the party and the government — was in charge of 18 departments. He was allocated charge of departments that were with Mr. Jain after he was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate last year in an alleged money laundering case.

The BJP had been demanding that both Ministers be dropped from the Cabinet after Mr. Sisodia was arrested by the CBI in connection with the allegation of irregularities in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped 2021-22 excise policy case.

Earlier in the day, the SC refused to intervene at this stage in a petition filed by Mr. Sisodia challenging his arrest and advised him to approach the High Court. The Supreme Court told Mr. Sisodia’s lawyers that just because something has happened in the national capital does not mean the issue has to be directly brought to the apex court.

Meanwhile, the BJP said the development was a “victory for the city”, and demanded CM Arvind Kejriwal’s resignation. In response to the attack mounted by the BJP, the AAP said it was standing behind its leaders and added that Mr. Sisodia and Mr. Jain were victims of vendetta politics. The Congress also attacked AAP and said Mr. Sisodia’s was an “open-and-shut case of corruption”. The party demanded that Mr. Kejriwal should also be arrested for his alleged involvement. In response, the AAP chief spokesperson said the cases against the AAP leaders were “frivolous and fabricated”.

