‘ARM’ review, Vikrant Massey interview

Around Tinsel Town

>> Season of Film Festival

The Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) this year saw several premieres; The first two episodes of Rebecca Hall’s The Listenerspremiered at the festival on Saturday while Pamela Anderson took a bow for The Last Showgirl. A documentary sharply critical of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu premiered while Jennifer Lopez’s sports drama Unstoppable earned a rousing ovation.

The 81st Venice International Film Festival which got wrapped up last Saturday had Pedro Almodovar winning the Venice Golden Lion for The Room Next Doorwhile Nicole Kidman took home the Volpi Cup. The winners were chosen from an eclectic roster of exceptional international films. The festival also saw the premiere of Tamil actor Radikaa Sarathkumar’s Little Jafna. Directed by Lawrence Valin, the film closed Venice’s Critics Week.

Shogun won the most Emmys ever for a single season of a television series with 14 at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday night, while The Bear won seven including Best Guest Actress in a Comedy Series for Jamie Lee Curtis. Maya Rudolph won her sixth career Emmy on Saturday night, taking the trophy for best character voice-over for her work on Big Mouth, while Angela Bassett won her first for her narration of the National Geographic show Queens.

Bollywood

‘Bhooth Bangla’: Akshay Kumar announces new film with Priyadarshan after 14 years

Shahid Kapoor, Vishal Bhardwaj reuniting for action entertainer; Triptii Dimri in cast

Taapsee Pannu, Kanika Dhillon announce new film ‘Gandhari’

Ajay Devgn’s ‘Raid 2’ to release early next year

Shah Rukh Khan ribs Karan Johar about hosting chat shows: When are you going to make films?

Season two of ‘The Great Indian Kapil Show’ gets a premiere date

Actor Vikas Sethi of ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham’ fame dies of cardiac arrest

Malaika Arora shares first statement after her father’s death

Hollywood

James Earl Jones, acclaimed actor and iconic voice of Darth Vader and Mufasa, dies at 93

Michael B Jordan takes reins as director, to star in new ‘Thomas Crown Affair’ remake

Judd Apatow and Steven Spielberg collaborate for ‘Cola Wars’

Brady Corbet’s ‘The Brutalist’ picked up by A24

Eve Hewson in early talks to reunite with Steven Spielberg after ‘Bridge of Spies’

‘Spider-Man 4’ in talks to recruit ‘Shang-Chi’ director Destin Daniel Cretton, Tom Holland set to return

Josh Brolin passes on playing Hal Jordan in HBO’s Green Lantern series, ‘Lanterns’

Vir Das to host 2024 International Emmy awards ceremony

Francis Ford Coppola files lawsuit against Variety for allegations over unprofessional behaviour on ‘Megalopolis’ set

Ewan McGregor honoured on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

Disney faces lawsuit for using Peter Cushing’s likeness for Grand Moff Tarkin in ‘Rogue One’

Todd Stashwick joins Paul Bettany in ‘Vision’ series at Disney+

Regional Cinema

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Kaantha’, produced by him and Rana Daggubati, goes on floors

Mammootty-Gautham Menon film titled ‘Dominic and the Ladies’ purse’; first look out

‘The Greatest of All Time’: Trisha shares BTS images from Vijay - Venkat Prabhu’s ‘GOAT’

Ganesh-Ramesh Aravind starrer titled ‘Yours Sincerely Raam’

TJ Gnanavel to helm ‘Dosa King’ after Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Vettaiyan’

‘Gochara’: Director Roopa Rao of ‘Gantumoote’ fame announces her next

Director Sundar C and Vadivelu to reunite after 14 years for ‘Gangers’

Samyuktha’s first look from ‘Sharwa 37’ and ‘BSS 12’ revealed on her birthday

Simran’s next titled ‘The Last One’; first look out

‘Bagheera’, starring Srii Murali and produced by Hombale Films, gets a release date

Makers release Aishwarya Lekshmi’s first look from Sai Durgha Tej’s film

Gautham Karthik’s next to feature dialogues by Raju Murugan and co-produced by ‘Dada’ director

World Cinema

‘Cinema Paradiso’ director Giuseppe Tornatore announces maiden visit to India

Matilda De Angelis is fuelled by strength, intelligence and anger in ‘Citadel: Diana’

Trailers

Alia Bhatt turns hero to jailbreak brother Vedang Raina in ‘Jigra’ teaser trailer

Jr NTR is ruthless and fearless in Koratala Siva’s ‘Devara Part - 1’ trailer

In ‘Meiyazhagan’ teaser, Karthi and Arvind Swami play cousins cut from different cloth

Sebastian Stan and Jeremy Strong star in the mentorship that moulded Donald Trump in ‘The Apprentice’ trailer

Sobhita Dhulipala is a fiercely independent interior designer in ‘Love, Sitara’ trailer

In ‘Hold Your Breath’ trailer, Sarah Paulson faces unseen terror in 1930s Oklahoma

Sam Mendes and Armando Iannucci satirise the craft of superhero cinema in ‘The Franchise’ trailer

With the ‘Kadaisi Ulaga Por’ trailer, Hiphop Tamizha Adhi’s film hints at a political action drama

Ariana DeBose faces off against a sinister presence amidst the chaos of a kitchen in ‘House of Spoils’ trailer

Niveditha Shivarajkumar’s maiden production introduces the quirky, melancholic world of Vicky in ‘Firefly’ teaser

HBO Max brings Stephen King’s vampire classic to life with ‘Salem’s Lot’ trailer

Essential reading

1) Vikrant Massey interview: Who doesn’t love money? I love money

>> The actor talks about his life post-‘12th Fail’, his preparations for ‘Sector 36’, his stand on the death penalty, and more

2) ‘Kishkindha Kaandam’ gave me tremendous personal satisfaction: Aparna Balamurali

>> The actor talks about falling in love with the story, how she avoids getting stereotyped and not engaging with trolls online

3) ‘LOTR: The Rings of Power season 2’ interview: This season is about politics and growth

>> Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Markella Kavenagh, Megan Richards and director Charlotte Brandstrom sound off on their journeys with season 2

4) Vivek Athreya on ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’: I did not want my protagonist (Nani) to be a killer

>> Writer-director Vivek Athreya talks about subverting cliches, avoiding violence, and inspirations ranging from Batman to Mani Ratnam

5) Zia Anger interview: On ‘My First Film’, autofiction and working with Odessa Young

>> The American filmmaker and performance artist opens up about the anxieties of building upwards from failure

6) ‘The Glassworker’ interview: Usman Riaz on bringing Pakistan’s first hand-drawn animated feature to life

>> The creator reflects on his seasoned anime inspirations, growing in post 9/11 Pakistan and the outpour of support from India

7) Vidya Balan interview: ‘Saris allow you to be your most authentic self’

>> Actor Vidya Balan talks about dealing with her body image and her journey in the film industry

8) Caroline Libresco: Finance, networking are major issues for women independent filmmakers

>> Creative producer and former director of Sundance Women’s Initiative, sees potential in India’s independent film movement

9) Hema Committee report: Kerala High Court raps govt for inaction, asks it to hand over full report to SIT

>> Special Bench directs SIT to state whether any cognizable offences have been identified or not and what actions can be taken

10) ‘Paata Venuka Bhagotam’: Tales behind timeless tunes in Telugu cinema

>> M. L. Narasimham uncovers the magic behind iconic Telugu songs in his latest book

11) From the margins to the mainstream: how films are elevating marginalised voices

>> How Dalit cinema is emerging as a powerful force, shifting the focus from elite-centric narratives to the stories of marginalised communities

12) Ashwika Kapur on how ‘Catapults to Cameras’ is a film and an experiment

>> Ashwika Kapur talks about how the film encourages youngsters in rural Bengal to move away from ritual hunting

13) What to expect from the Emmys 2024: ‘Shōgun’, ‘The Bear’ and ‘Baby Reindeer’ predicted to win big

>> With a strike-induced hiccup that pushed last year’s ceremony into January, the return of the Emmys this fall has high stakes

What to watch

) Tovino Thomas carries ‘Ajayante Randam Moshanam’ (ARM), a visually-impressive drama, despite the underwhelming writing

Read the full review here

) Kareena Kapoor Khan mothers ‘The Buckingham Murders’, a socially-pertinent whodunit

Read the full review here

) Vikrant Massey, Deepak Dobriyal throw down in ‘Sector 36’, a rancid thriller

Read the full review here

) Satya makes ‘Mathu Vadalara 2’, a spoofy thriller drama a fun watch

Read the full review here

Read the full review here

Read the full review here

) Vince Vaughn shoulders the deceptive crime-comedy ‘Bad Monkey’ series

Read the full review here

) Nicole Kidman presides over ‘The Perfect Couple’, a stylish, superficial murder mystery

Read the full review here

) Willa Fitzgerald’s electrifying run in ‘Strange Darling’ elevates this subversive shocker

Read the full review here

) Zia Anger’s moving meta-fiction ‘My First Film’ is a stunning ode to failure

Read the full review here

) ‘Aneki Sambhavana Hein’ documentary is an honest portrayal of a marginalised community

Read the full review here