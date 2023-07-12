July 12, 2023 02:14 pm | Updated 02:14 pm IST

A bench headed by Justice B.R. Gavai on Tuesday asked Enforcement Directorate (ED) Director Sanjay Kumar Mishra to quit four months before his third extension ends in November. The apex court upheld statutory amendments that facilitate the tenures of Directors of Central Bureau of Investigation and the ED were stretched “piecemeal”. It concluded that the extensions given to Mr Mishra in 2021 and 2022 were both invalid and illegal.

The directors of the two law enforcement agencies have fixed tenures of two years. However, it were the amendments introduced in 2021 to the Central Vigilance Commission Act, the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act and the Fundamental Rules that allowed them three annual extensions. They were introduced after the apex court had asked the government to stop giving extensions to Mr Mishra.

Justice Gavai, who upheld the 2021 judgement said that the extensions were not given at the “sweet will” of the government. Instead, the 2021 amendments require high-level committees to recommend the officers for service extensions. As per the judgement, if the same committees could be trusted with the initial appointment of the Directors, there was no reason to distrust them about the prospect of an extension.

The development also paved the way for some political exchange. Mahua Moitra, Trinamool Congress MP from Krishnanagar (West Bengal) tweeted to thank the apex court for ruling the extension invalid. “BJP - we shall fight you in the polls, we shall fight you in the courts, we shall fight in the fields and in the streets, we shall never surrender,” Ms Moitra tweeted. Meanwhile, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the ED is beyond an individual, pointing to the apex court upholding the Central Vigilance Act. He stated those rejoicing over the court verdict are “delusional” for various reasons.

