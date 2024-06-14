Anurag Kashyap interview, reviews of

ADVERTISEMENT

Published - June 14, 2024 01:07 pm IST

Shilajit Mitra
>>Rows over ‘Hamare Baarah’, ‘Maharaj’

Two Hindi films had their releases suspended this week by apex courts. The Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the public screening of the film ‘Hamare Baarah’ to be halted for the time being. The film, starring Annu Kapoor, has been accused of promoting Islamophobia after Muslim organisations raised concerns over the ‘provocative’ and ‘insulting’ portrayal of the community in the film. The Bombay High Court and the Karnataka Government had earlier stalled the film’s screening.

Meanwhile, Maharaj, a period film starring Aamir Khan’s son Junaid in his debut role, has been temporarily halted from releasing on Netflix by the Gujarat High Court. A petition was filed by members of a Hindu group claiming the film was likely to incite feelings of ‘hatred and violence’ against their sect. The film is based on the Maharaj libel case of 1862. Earlier, hashtags like ‘Boycott Netflix’ and ‘Ban Maharaj Film’ trended on social media.

