October 30, 2023 01:33 pm | Updated 01:33 pm IST

Two trains on the Howrah-Chennai line in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday evening, leaving multiple people dead and dozens injured.

At the time of writing this newsletter, at least 14 people were confirmed dead, while 50 were reported injured.

The accident occurred around 7.00 p.m. on Sunday evening when the Visakhapatnam-Rayagada passenger train hit the Visakhapatnam-Palasa passenger train from behind at Kankatapalli. “The Palasa passenger was going on the middle line and is said to have slowed down and in the meantime, the Rayagada passenger overshot the signal and hit the Palasa passenger train,” Divisional Railway Manager Saurabh Prasad told The Hindu on Monday.

Three coaches of the Palasa passenger, and the locomotive and two coaches of the Rayagada passenger were derailed and badly damaged, Mr. Prasad added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a compensation of ₹10 lakh to the kin of each of the deceased, ₹2 lakh for the grievously injured, and ₹50,000 for those with minor injuries. Vizinagaram Collector S. Nagalakshmi promised up to ₹10 lakh ex-gratia for families of deceased persons of the accident, and ₹2 lakh compensation for each injured person.

The KAVACH system – an indigenous Automatic Train Protection system developed by the Research Design and Standards Organisation in collaboration with the Indian industry – was not available for both the trains that collided. The system is meant to provide protection by preventing trains from passing the signal at red (which marks danger) and avoiding collision. It activates the train’s braking system automatically if the driver fails to control the train as per speed restrictions. It also prevents collision between two locomotives equipped with functional KAVACH systems.

Vizianagaram district administration and railway authorities have set up helplines to provide quick information to those affected by the accident: Kantakapalli (8978081960), Vizianagaram ( 08922-221206, 08922-221202, 9493589157), Srikakulam Road (08942-286213, 286245). Information counters have also been set up at Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, and Palasa railway stations.

The Hindu Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The Border Security Force (BSF) lodged a strong protest with the Pakistan Rangers on Saturday over a recent firing that lasted for eight hours along an International Border (IB). Where did the firing take place?

Jammu

Punjab

Rajasthan

Assam

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.