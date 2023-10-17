October 17, 2023 01:32 pm | Updated 01:32 pm IST

Seventeen years after serial killings of children and women in Nithari village of Uttar Pradesh’s Noida shocked the world, the accused were acquitted of all charges following a shoddy probe by investigating agencies.

In 2006, several skeletons were found in a drain near a wealthy house in Nithari village in Sector 31 of Noida. The police had already received various complaints about missing persons before the matter came to light. The probe initially hinted at “drunk troublemakers” but since the guardians of missing children were not happy, court intervention led to the police forming a special team. This team tracked down one Surinder Koli, a servant in that wealthy house which belonged to Moninder Singh Pandher.

According to the police, Koli confessed to the killing of one missing girl and claimed to have chopped her body into pieces and dumped her head and slippers in the enclosed gallery behind Pandher’s house. The police added that the accused also confessed to the killing of other missing women/children in a similar fashion, and 14 more skulls were recovered on his information, from the same enclosed gallery.

The Central Bureau of Investigation filed a total of 16 cases against Koli, in all of them for murder, abduction, and rape, besides destruction of evidence. Pandher was booked for immoral trafficking.

The High Court decision has come as a shock to families awaiting justice. The court expressed disappointment at the manner in which Nithari killings, particularly the disappearance of the first victim, has been investigated. “....Nithari killings is nothing short of a betrayal of public trust by responsible agencies,” the judges noted, adding that the investigation by the police was botched up and basic norms of collecting evidence had been brazenly violated. The Court also added that the investigating agency failed to probe the possible involvement of organ trade.

The two accused were earlier awarded death penalty by the trial court.

The Hindu’s Editorial

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced India’s bid to host which year’s Olympics?

2032

2028

2036

2025

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.