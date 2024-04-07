April 07, 2024 10:29 am | Updated 10:48 am IST

The latest feat of the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) in Ladakh, connecting Himachal Pradesh and Leh through the Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road, has come as a shot in the arm for security forces stationed in the region, and added significantly to India’s strategic depth in the hostile border neighbourhood.

The breakthrough, achieved on March 27, has paved the way to open up the far-off Zanskar Valley for the safest ordnance depot, away from the prying eyes of China and Pakistan, officials privy to the development have said.

The Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road allows surface movement from Leh to Lahaul-Spiti through the world’s highest tunnel at Shinku La Pass at 16,580 feet, which is under construction. The tunnel is likely to be completed by 2025.

Maintaining logistics in the absence of all-weather roads to the region, especially during Ladakh’s harsh winters, has always been a concern to security strategists. At present, security forces stockration and ammunition months in advance to maintain a vigil on the borders.

China, on the other hand, has already developed all-weather road networks close to the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Once the Shinkula tunnel is thrown open in western Ladakh’s Zanskar Valley, the mobilisation of troops to Ladakh will be much faster and less exposed than the current routes passing close to the northern and eastern areas, surrounded by Pakistan and China.

There are, however, murmurs of discontentment among local people over the project. “On one hand, I am happy to learn that BRO India has connected the strategic Nimmu-Padam-Darcha road in Ladakh recently. However, I am really concerned that it might change the landscape of Zanskar, the land of rich culture and heritage,” climate activist Sonam Wangchuk said in a post on X. Advocate Mustafa Haji, a social activist from Kargil, said the construction of four lanes on the Kargil-Zanskar section is “completely needless, unless it is part of a bigger plan”.

