February 26, 2023 12:53 pm | Updated 02:06 pm IST

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a public rally in Bihar’s West Champaran, stated that his party has closed all doors for Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s return to their fold. Referring to him as ‘Aaya Ram, Gaya Ram’, Mr Shah used the term ‘Jungle Raj’ 10 times in his 24-minute speech to emphasise the potential lawlessness that would prevail in Bihar should the incumbent Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav become the Chief Minister.

Mr Shah also accused the Bihar CM of changing from “vikaswadi” to “awsarwadi” (development-oriented to opportunist) in pursuit of his prime-ministerial ambitions. “The development of Bihar has totally collapsed due to his desire of becoming PM. There is no vacancy for PM in 2024,” he stated.

The Home Minister also stated that Mr Kumar would back-track on the promise made to RJD supremo Lalu Yadav to make his son the Chief Minister.

The Bihar Chief Minister also took a dig at the BJP on Saturday. He stated that the BJP had only two leaders today: the Prime Minister and the Home Minister.

Addressing a rally in Purnia, organised by seven parties of the ruling alliance, Mr Kumar emphasised the need for Opposition unity to fight the BJP in the 2024 parliamentary election. He stated that if the opposition unites for the 2024 parliamentary elections, BJP would get nothing and be removed from the country. The Chief Minister stated that they were waiting for the Congress party to take the initiative and discuss things.

Separately, addressing a virtual rally from Delhi, the RJD supremo had stated that the BJP is not a party but a mask of the RSS, adding, “And what the RSS wants, Prime Minister Narendra Modi does.”

