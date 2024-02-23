Alia Bhatt interview, Berlinale 2024 highlights

February 23, 2024 05:40 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Berlinale 2024 highlights

The 74th edition of the Berlin International Film Festival (known as Berlinale) was held from February 15 to 24. Here are a few highlights from the star-studded festival:

> Cillian Murphy shoulders a society’s shame in festival opener ‘Small Things Like These’

> Mexican-U.S. drama ‘La Cocina’ finds love and loneliness in New York kitchen

> ‘My Favourite Cake’ Iranian directors say they were ‘forbidden’ to join Berlin premiere

> Sebastian Stan: Wearing prosthetics for ‘Different Man’ was ‘eye opening’

> Telugu star Allu Arjun hints at ‘Pushpa 3’

> Gael Garcia Bernal explores mind vs body in sci-fi ‘Another End’

> Anna Ben, Soori’s ‘Kottukkaali’ premieres at fest

.> Martin Scorsese ponders switch from gangsters to Jesus

> Lena Dunham and Stephen Fry connect with their Jewish heritage in ‘Treasure’

>> BAFTA 2024 highlights: ‘Oppenheimer,’ ‘Poor Things’ win big

The 77th British Academy Film Awards was held in London on Sunday. The event saw the Atom bomb epic ‘Oppenheimer’ win seven prizes, including best picture, director and actor, cementing its front-runner status for the Oscars next month. Gothic fantasy ‘Poor Things’ took five prizes and Holocaust drama ‘The Zone of Interest’ won three.

Here are a few highlights from the event:

> Here’s the complete list of winners

> Matthew Perry to be honoured at TV awards after academy faces backlash

> Deepika Padukone presents Jonathan Glazer with award for Best Film not in the English language

>> Prime Video, Sony Pictures Television launch Stream for viewers in India

Prime Video has entered a distribution agreement with Sony Pictures Television (SPT), a division of Sony Pictures Entertainment (SPE), to launch an add-on subscription on the streamer for viewers in India. Sony Pictures – Stream will offer SPE’s movies and shows on Prime Video Channels and its subscribers for an add-on introductory annual subscription of Rs 399.

Bollywood

Shah Rukh Khan, Sandeep Reddy Vanga win at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival Awards 2024

‘Dangal’ child star Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19; actor Sanya Malhotra pays tribute

Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor to star in ‘Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari’

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s ‘Crew’ to release on this date

Kiara Advani joins the cast of Farhan Akhtar-Ranveer Singh’s ‘Don 3’; Emraan Hashmi denies casting rumours

Triptii Dimri joins Kartik Aaryan’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Actor Vidya Balan complains of attempts to impersonate her to cheat people; FIR registered

Onir’s ‘Pine Cone’ to be screened at the BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival

Rohit Saraf, Pashmina Roshan’s romantic drama ‘Ishq Vishk Rebound’ release date announced

‘Anupamaa’ actor Rituraj Singh dies at 59

Hollywood

‘Barbie’, Taylor Swift win big at People’s Choice Awards 2024; Jeremy Renner graces stage post accident

Jason Reitman and Hollywood’s most prominent directors buy beloved Village Theatre in Los Angeles

Negligence or scapegoating? Trial of ‘Rust’ armorer begins in fatal shooting by Alec Baldwin

Christopher Nolan open to making a horror film if it’s an ‘exceptional idea’

Martin Scorsese to appear as Dante Alighieri’s mentor in ‘In the Hands of Dante’

HBO renews ‘True Detective’ for Season 5

‘John Wick’ spinoff ‘Ballerina’ pushed to 2025

Sam Mendes to direct four Beatles films, one for each band member

Glen Powell to headline Hulu comedy series ‘Chad Powers’

Asif Kapadia to direct Prime Video doc on Roger Federer

Gareth Edwards to direct new ‘Jurassic World’ film

Regional cinema

First look of ‘Raayan,’ Dhanush’s 50th film, out; SJ Suryaj, Selvaraghavan join cast

Jr NTR’s ‘Devara: Part 1’ release pushed to October

Actor Trisha sends defamation notice to former AIADMK functionary A.V. Raju

Prithviraj Sukumaran-Blessy’s ‘The Goat Life’ gets a new release date

‘Kaatera’ hit combination Darshan-Tharun Sudhir to collaborate again

Gautham Menon’s ‘Joshua Imai Pol Kaakha’ gets a new release date

Riteish Deshmukh to direct and act in a film on Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj

First look poster of Vineeth Sreenivasan’s ‘Oru Jaathi Jaathakam’ out

Mammootty’s ‘Turbo’ wraps up production

Prakash Raj to present Kannada festival hit ‘Photo’

‘Bangalore Days’ director Anjali Menon joins hands with KRG Studios for her next

World cinema

Tom Cruise to star in Alejandro Iñárritu’s new film

‘Poor Things’ director Yorgos Lanthimos to helm remake of Korean fantasy comedy ‘Save the Green Planet’

French actors denounce abuse by directors when they were teenagers in new #MeToo step

Bong Joon-ho’s ‘Mickey 17’, starring Robert Pattinson, gets new release date

‘Suzume’, ‘Your Name’ producer Koichiro Ito arrested on child pornography charges

Trailers

Cate Blanchett and crew go on an epic adventure in trailer of lavish video-game adaptation ‘Borderlands’

R Madhavan, Ajay Devgn clash in trailer of the diabolical horror-thriller ‘Shaitaan’

‘Operation Valentine’ trailer shows Varun Tej in combat mode

Trailer of Alex Garland’s ‘Civil War’ depicts a fractured America in the throes of a fresh civil war

Sidharth Malhotra grounds hi-jackers in teaser of action thriller ‘Yodha’

Trailer of ‘Shirley’ shows Regina King play the fearless and fierce Shirley Chisholm

Arun Vijay is intensity personified in teaser of director Bala’s actioner ‘Vanangaan’

Essential reading

1) Alia Bhatt on why she entered the world of ‘Poacher’ and her love for wildlife

>> Along with Richie Mehta, Roshan Mathew and Dibyendu Bhattacharya, she talks about how the web series is entertaining yet relevant

2) Varun Tej on ‘Operation Valentine’: War-based films are rare in Telugu

>> The actor also addresses comparisons with ‘Fighter’ and his learnings from a decade in cinema

3) Jayaprakash Radhakrishnan on tackling a queer romance in ‘Kaadhal Enbadhu Podhuudamai’

>> The filmmaker, whose film focuses on a queer relationship between two women, explains why romance seems to be a common theme in his films

4) ‘Bramayugam’ director Rahul Sadasivan: Creating a believable setting was important

>> The filmmaker talks about the filmmaking process and how veteran actor Mammootty surprised him with his performance

5) Unveiling the shift: Tamil cinema and its tryst with multi-starrers

>> The influence of pan-Indian films, the rise of OTTs, and upcoming star films highlight the evolving landscape of multi-starrers in the Tamil film industry

6) Chennai gets a 360-degree immersive dome theatre

>> At India’s first 360-degree super immersive dome theatre, Sun Dance by Casagrand, characters and locations come to life

What to watch

1) Yami Gautam steers an explainer on the government’s Kashmir policy in ‘Article 370’

2) Varun Grover’s directorial debut, ‘All India Rank,’ is delicate but familiar

3) With ‘Manjummel Boys,’ Chidambaram pulls off an immaculately-crafted survival thriller

4) ‘Sundaram Master’ is an imperfect but earnest indie film that makes a plea to live a little more consciously

5) Park Min-young and Song Ha-yoon are the stars of ‘Marry My Husband,’ a chaotic revenge thriller

6) Milana Nagaraj, Pruthvi Ambaar are wasted in ‘For Regn,’ a shallow relationship drama

7) ‘The New Look’ is as beautiful as it is meandering and morose

8) Jodie Foster and Issa López revitalise an iconic show with a new perspective in ‘True Detective: Night Country’

9) Rangayana Raghu, Gopalkrishna Deshpande power a clever crime drama in ‘Shakhahaari’

10) ‘Bob Marley: One Love’ is an opaque biopic elevated by Kingsley Ben-Adir’s performance

11) Russell Crowe has a blast in ‘Land of Bad,’ a mostly-engaging actioner

12) Surya Vasishta presents a gentle, interesting take on life and ambitions in ‘Saramsha’

