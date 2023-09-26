September 26, 2023 01:53 pm | Updated 02:28 pm IST

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the main Opposition party of Tamil Nadu, on Monday announced its decision to withdraw from the National Democratic Alliance and snap ties with the BJP.

Amid recent strains with the BJP State leadership, the party took the decision “unanimously” at a high-level meeting of its district secretaries, headquarters secretaries, MPs and MLAs in Chennai. Reading out a resolution adopted at the meeting, chaired by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami, senior leader K.P. Munusamy said for the past year, the BJP State leadership had been “deliberately, in a planned manner and with motive, defaming” icons of the party and “criticising” its policies. The decision was taken in “deference to the thought, desire, and sentiments” of the party workers, the resolution said, pointing out that the State leadership of the BJP had been “belittling” the golden jubilee meet of the AIADMK in Madurai last month, and “denigrating” Mr. Palaniswami. Mr. Munusamy announced that the party will form a coalition to face the Lok Sabha election in April-May 2024.

Though the resolution did not name any leader, it was obvious that the party alluded to BJP State unit president K. Annamalai. Even though the AIADMK’s relationship with Mr. Annamalai had not been smooth for more than a year, the latter’s observations on Annadurai a couple of weeks ago had provoked the latest spat between the two parties.

Soon after the development, AIADMK cadre broke into celebrations at the party headquarters in Chennai. In contrast, the reaction of its estranged alliance partner was subdued. Mr. Annamalai said the party’s national leadership would comment on the development at an appropriate time.

The BJP leadership in the State was guarded in its response. Some party spokespersons stated that the AIADMK’s decision was unfortunate as they wanted like-minded parties to be united in their opposition to the DMK. However, following Mr. Annamalai’s statement that the national leadership would respond, the commentators also toed the line.

With the ties formally broken, the AIADMK now banks on a host of factors that, it believes, would turn beneficial to it at the time of the Lok Sabha election, scheduled for April-May 2024. Several leaders contend that a strong “anti-incumbency” factor is prevailing in Tamil Nadu against both the BJP-led government at the Centre and the DMK government in the State. A couple of leaders of the party, hailing from the Cauvery and western belts, claim the AIADMK is expecting “desertions” in the camp of its arch-rival, the DMK. However, a seasoned functionary of the party said the AIADMK has to stitch a “mega alliance”, as indicated by party general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami in Namakkal in November last year.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

The ‘Five Eyes’ intelligence sharing alliance is made of Australia, Canada, USA, the UK and which other country?

Spain

France

New Zealand

Brazil

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.