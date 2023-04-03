April 03, 2023 01:46 pm | Updated 02:51 pm IST

As the Supreme Court sets the stage for live-streamed hearings of the same-sex marriage case from April 18, religious leaders across faiths have opposed the concept, filing petitions in the top court, and writing to the President about it.

The Jamaat-e-Islami Hind, Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, the Communion of Churches, and the Akal Takht, along with representatives of the Ajmer dargah and Jain gurus, have raised concerns about a legal sanction for same-sex marriages, claiming that it is against the natural family order apart from being in contravention of their respective scriptures.

Several leaders reiterated the sentiment that marriage is an institution for procreation, not recreation. The BJP’s ideological parent, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) also opposes same-sex marriage, though it has accepted same-sex relationships, holding a position in line with the Centre.

Arguing that same-sex marriages dilute the very concept of marriage, the Jamiat Ulama-i-Hind, has filed an application in the top court. “The concept of marriage between two opposite sexes is like the basic feature of marriage itself which leads to the creation of a bundle of rights (maintenance, inheritance, guardianship, custody). By these petitions, the petitioners are seeking to dilute the concept of marriage by introducing a free-floating system through the concept of same-sex marriage,” the application read.

The vice-president of the Jamaat-e-Islami, Salim Engineer, meanwhile, told the media that marriage between a man and a woman is “the correct” and “universally accepted” form of marriage. He also emphasized his organisation’s opposition to the decriminalization of Section 377 which now permits sex between consenting adults, irrespective of gender. A representative of the Ajmer Dargah cited Islamic beliefs to buttress his stand against same-sex marriages.

Concurring with the opinion, Jain guru Acharya Lokesh, said such a move would go against the ancient values of Indian society. He reiterated that in Jainism too, marriage is the foundation for reproduction and the extension of the family tree, something not possible in a same-sex marital alliance. The Communion of Churches said that marriage is a divine institution and same-sex marriage cannot have the same validity.

Perhaps this very concern that judicial interference with the personal laws of various religious communities would cause uproar is why the Supreme Court chose to entertain a batch of petitions seeking to recognise same-sex marriages under the Special Marriage Act and not personal laws. However, it is important to point out at this juncture that in a diverse country with varying customs and traditions like India, enforcing something like same-sex marriage would not be an easy task. Conservative social mindsets in the country are still well-entrenched, which means stigma towards anyone who feels differently is prevalent to the point that access to their rights often gets obstructed. As this editorial in The Hindu pointed out last year, first, more needs to be done at the societal level with the help of the top court to chip away at conservative views on sex, gender, women and the LGBTQIA+ community.

Was this newsletter forwarded to you? Head over to our newsletter subscription page to sign up for Editor’s Pick and more. Click here.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Which country is India’s largest trading partner in the (Association of Southeast Asian Nations) ASEAN region?

Vietnam Indonesia Malaysia Singapore

To know the answer and to take the quiz, click here.