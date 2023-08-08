August 08, 2023 01:02 pm | Updated 01:28 pm IST

In a late session on Monday, the Rajya Sabha passed the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, four days after the Lok Sabha had cleared it. The Bill gives the Lieutenant-Governor (L-G) of Delhi control over Group A services.

During his reply after a debate on the Bill in the Upper House, Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a veiled attack on Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convenor Arvind Kejriwal, saying that to become the Prime Minister, a person will have to contest parliamentary elections, and not the Delhi Assembly polls.

“When you fight the panchayat election and ask for powers of Parliament, it cannot be fulfilled constitutionally. When you fight the election of MLA or to claim the post of Chief Minister of Delhi, you have to know that it is not a State but a Union Territory. You can have any dream, but the dream can be fulfilled only based on which election you fight,” Mr. Shah said in the Rajya Sabha.

According to the Home Minister, AAP wants to enjoy powers of a full State and that was the reason of their opposition to the Bill. Mr. Shah also attacked the Opposition’s Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), saying they came together because they know that they cannot achieve anything electorally as individual parties.

The Bill was passed with 131 members voting in favour of it and 102 voting against it. It also got the support of BJD and YSRCP apart from NDA parties.

Mr. Shah also accused Congress of opposing its own laws to appease AAP. He maintained that the BJP has “not changed anything in the previous Bill brought by the Congress regime”.

Earlier during the debate, the Bill was opposed by AAP leader Raghav Chadha, who called it political fraud and a constitutional sin. Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said that the Bill was unconstitutional and anti-democratic, while P. Chidambaram questioned the merit of its provision to constitute a three-member authority chaired by the Chief Minister.

