February 25, 2024 01:48 pm | Updated 02:04 pm IST

For the first time in about 11 years, the government on Saturday released the broad findings of the All-India Household Consumption Expenditure. The exercise was carried out between August 2022 and July 2023. The survey on household consumption expenditure is aimed at generating estimates of household Monthly Per Capita Consumption Expenditure (MPCE) and its distribution separately for the rural and urban sectors of the country. This is also for states and union territories, alongside different socio-economic groups.

The Household Consumer Expenditure Survey (HCES) is usually conducted by the National Statistical Office (NSO) every five years. The findings of the last survey, which was conducted in 2017-18 soon after demonetisation of high-value currency notes and the implementation of the Goods and Services Tax (GST) were never released. This was citing “data quality” issues.

The latest survey informs that the average monthly per capita consumer expenditure (MPCE) in Indian households has risen by 33.5% since 2011-12 in urban households to Rs 3,510. Whereas rural India’s MPCE increased 40.42% during the same period to reach Rs 2,008.

Notwithstanding the increase, the numbers show that the proportion of spending on food has dropped to 46.4% for rural households from 52.9% in 2011-12. In Urban India, peers spent 39.2% of their income on food compared with 42.6% incurred in the 11 years earlier. This reduction could translate into a lower weightage for food prices in the country’s retail inflation calculations. The MPCE numbers do not consider the imputed values of items received free of cost by individuals through various social welfare programmes such as the PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana or State-run schemes, which were calculated separately, while including a few non-food items received through such schemes, including computers, mobile phones, bicycles, and clothes.

The latest estimates are based on data collected from 2,61,746 households, of which 1,55,014 were in rural areas, spread over all states and union territories, the Ministry stated.

