The Union Home Ministry on Thursday reimposed the Armed Forces (Special Powers) Act (AFSPA) in Manipur, declaring six police station limits in five districts “disturbed areas”, in the wake of the ethnic violence in the State.

The Sekmai and Lamsang police station limits in Imphal West, Lamlai in Imphal East, the Jiribam station limits in Jiribam, Moirang in Bishnupur and Leimakhong in Kangpokpi districts have been declared disturbed areas to “carry out well-coordinated operations by the security forces” and contain activities of insurgent groups. The AFSPA , which gives unbridled power to the armed forces, was withdrawn from these areas in April 2022 by the Manipur government as the security situation improved instilling a “large sense of security among the general public”. The fresh order will be effective till March 31, 2025. A notification issued by the Home Ministry said that on September 26, the Manipur government extended AFSPA in all the 10 hill districts of Manipur, excluding the 19 police station limits in six districts, mostly in the valley. The Ministry said that after a review of the security situation in consultation with the stakeholders, it is noted that the “situation continues to remain volatile amidst ongoing ethnic violence...” The MHA said “...intermittent firing in violence-prone areas continues in the fringe areas of Bishnupur-Churachandpur, Imphal East-Kangpokpi-Imphal West and Jiribam districts with several instances of active participation of insurgent groups in heinous acts of violence.” A senior government official explained that the Army and the Assam Rifles would be able to conduct operations without waiting for the arrival of a Magistrate and the State police. “AFSPA has been reimposed in the fringe or buffer zones, areas where Kuki-Zo and Meitei villages converge. These areas are being guarded by Central armed police forces. While the Army could freely operate in the hills, after revocation of AFSPA from the valley districts, they were facing issues as they had to wait for civil assistance while armed miscreants took advantage of the order to cross jurisdictions,” said the official. The Hindu reported on September 23 that there are differing views in the Union and the State governments over the inclusion of more areas under AFSPA.

Officials said a substantial increase in the number of armed insurgents, particularly in the valley districts, was a cause of concern, and the rising cases of extortion and abductions were also being taken into consideration. Other than 22,000 Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) personnel, around 140 columns of the Army are deployed in Manipur. Each column can have up to 40 men. So far, more than 240 people have been killed in the ethnic violence between the Meitei people who live in the valley and the tribal Kuki-Zo-Hmar people in the hills that started in May 2023. In the recent spell of violence since November 7, at least 14 people have been killed, including three men and women who were burnt to death and six others were abducted. Pressure is mounting on the Manipur government to get abductees back with both BJP and Congress delegations appealing for their release. In June, violence had spread to new areas such as Jiribam, which had largely remained unaffected by the ethnic violence in the past year. In September after another round of violence, The Hindu noted in an editorial: “While the fresh attacks call for security forces to calibrate a strong response, a concomitant change in approach and leadership in the State is a must for a chance to be given to peace.”

