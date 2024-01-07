January 07, 2024 01:11 pm | Updated 01:11 pm IST

India’s maiden solar mission, Aditya-L1, reached its destination as the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) placed the spacecraft in a halo orbit around the Lagrangian point (L1) on Saturday, 127 days after it was launched on September 2, 2023.

After a 1.5-million-km journey, the spacecraft was placed in the orbit following a firing manoeuvre carried out by scientists and engineers at the ISRO Telemetry Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), Bengaluru.

ISRO Chairman S. Somanath said the halo orbit insertion process was carried out as intended. The halo orbit insertion of Aditya-L1 was accomplished at 4 p.m. and the final phase of the manoeuvre involved firing of control engines for a short duration.

“The orbit of Aditya-L1 spacecraft is a periodic halo orbit which is located roughly 1.5 million km from earth on the continuously moving sun-earth line with an orbital period of about 177.86 earth days. This halo orbit is a periodic, three-dimensional orbit at L1 involving sun, earth and a spacecraft. This specific halo orbit is selected to ensure a mission lifetime of 5 years, minimising station-keeping manoeuvres and thus fuel consumption and ensuring a continuous, unobstructed view of the sun,” the ISRO said after the orbit Insertion was accomplished. It added that the insertion of Aditya-L1 into this halo orbit presents a critical mission phase, which demands precise navigation and control. Here The Hindu explains the Lagrange points and their importance for space exploration.

PM Narendra Modi announced the success in a post on X (formerly Twitter) and termed It is a testament to the “relentless dedication of scientists.”

Aditya-L1 on September 19 underwent the Trans-Lagrangian 1 insertion manoeuvre, marking the beginning of its 110-day trajectory to the destination around the L1 point. The spacecraft carries seven payloads to observe the photosphere, chromosphere, and the outermost layer of the sun (corona) using electromagnetic and particle detectors. Last month, the Solar Ultraviolet Imaging Telescope (SUIT) instrument on board successfully captured the first full-disk images of the Sun.

Aditya-L1 has a mission life of five years. Read more here about functioning and purpose of the solar mission.

