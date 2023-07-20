July 20, 2023 05:54 pm | Updated 05:55 pm IST

The Supreme Court on Wednesday ruled that activist Teesta Setalvad will continue on bail in accordance with its September 2, 2022 order, quashing a July 1 order of the Gujarat High Court directing her to surrender immediately in a forgery case linked to the 2002 riots.

Appearing for Ms. Setalvad, senior advocate Kapil Sibal said the contents of victims’ statements/affidavits were never challenged in the past 20 years. “Why now? There is no logic,” he submitted.

The Supreme Court Bench of Justices B.R. Gavai, A.S. Bopanna, and Dipankar Datta said the High Court order, spanning over 100 pages, proved to be an “interesting read” and was riddled with “contradictions”.

Custodial questioning is not necessary as the evidence in the case is documentary and in the hands of the police, the Supreme Court said.

Ms. Setalvad has already been arrested in the case once, on June 25, 2022, by a team of Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad officers, based on an FIR filed in Gujarat the previous day. The FIR was triggered by a Supreme Court judgement on June 24, 2022, that had dismissed allegations of a “larger conspiracy” behind the riots, hatched in collusion with leaders in power at the time, including then Gujarat Chief Minister and current Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In the FIR, Ms. Setalvad is accused of forgery (Section 468 IPC), fabricating evidence intending to convict a person in a capital offence (Section 194 IPC), and other crimes. Offences under Sections 194 and 468 are non-bailable.

Mr. Sibal said that the observations in the June 24 verdict should not have been used to register an FIR against her.

The Gujarat Police was represented by Additional Solicitor General S.V. Raju, who maintained that Ms. Setalvad had committed a “serious” crime and tried to destabilise an elected government in Gujarat by deliberately fabricating evidence.

The Supreme Court’s September 2022 order, granting bail to Ms. Setalvad, was based on the ground that she was a woman who had already undergone seven days of police remand and suffered two months in custody.

The Hindu’s Editorials

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

Former Kerala CM Oommen Chandy passed away on July 18. He was the Chief Minister of Kerala how many times?

Three One Four Two

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.