March 17, 2024 01:02 pm | Updated 01:02 pm IST

India will go to the polls from April 19 to June 1, in a marathon seven-phase exercise to elect the 543 members of the 18th Lok Sabha, the Election Commission announced on Saturday. Assembly elections will be held simultaneously in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh. The dates of polling for the Lok Sabha are April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25, and June 1. In Bihar, West Bengal, and Uttar Pradesh, voting will take place in all seven phases. Here’s the full schedule.

The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

This parliamentary election — which is considered to be heavily stacked in favour of the ruling National Democratic Alliance led by PM Narendra Modi, with the Opposition INDIA bloc struggling to keep its flock together — will be the second longest polling exercise in India’s electoral history. The longest so far was the country’s first general election, which was held over five months between September 1951 and February 1952.

Announcing the poll schedule, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said byelections to 26 Assembly constituencies will also be held alongside the Lok Sabha and four State Assembly polls. Mr. Kumar said the gender ratio among electors has improved significantly to 948 women for every 1,000 men.

This is the first time in a general election that people above the age of 85 years, as well as those with more than 40% disability, will be able to vote from their homes. There are 85 lakh registered voters who are aged above 85 years while the number of voters with disabilities is 88.4 lakh.

The Commission added that it has reviewed the ground situation in Manipur and noted that a large number of electors had been displaced from their native places during the recent ethnic conflict. Given these circumstances, special polling stations will be set up at or near the relief camps. The constituency of Outer Manipur will vote on two separate days. Notably, the EC ruled out simultaneous Assembly and Lok Sabha elections in Jammu and Kashmir, on the grounds of “security and delimitation exercise”. However, CEC Rajiv Kumar indicated that the Assembly election could be held in J&K “soon after the Lok Sabha election”.

With the poll dates having been announced, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) comes into immediate effect and will be in force till the declaration of results. The CEC flagged the challenges of what he called the ‘four Ms’: muscle power, money power, misinformation, and MCC violations.

The parties in the Opposition INDIA bloc welcomed the Lok Sabha poll schedule and said they were ready to take on the BJP and unseat it from power. PM Modi, meanwhile, declared that the NDA was fully prepared for the polls.

The Hindu’s Profiles

The Hindu’s Daily News Quiz

When will the SC hear petitions to stay the operation of Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) and its rules notified earlier this week?

March 25

March 20

March 18

March 19

To know the answer and to play the full quiz, click here.