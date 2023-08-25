69th National Film Awards, ‘RRR’ bags six honours

August 25, 2023 06:31 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST

>> ‘RRR’, ‘Rocketry: The Nambi Effect’, ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’ win big at 69th National Film Awards

The 69th National Film Awards were announced with RRR, Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, Gangubai Kathiawadi andSardar Udham winning inmajor categories. Telugu star Allu Arjun was adjudged best actor for his larger-than-life performance in Pushpa: The Rise (Part I). Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon were named best actress for Gangubai Kathiawadi and Mimi respectively. Meanwhile, The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, won the Nargis Dutt award for best film on national integration.

Bollywood

Kareena Kapoor Khan’s streaming debut titled ‘Jaane Jaan

Veteran actor Seema Deo passes away at 81

Sunny Deol’s ‘Gadar 2’ makes a killing at the box office

Anurag Kashyap’s ‘Kennedy’ closes Indian Film Festival of Melbourne 2023

Kajol and Kriti Sanon-led ‘Do Patti’ goes on floors

Tiger Shroff wraps up futuristic actioner ‘Ganapath: Part 1’

Neeraj Pandey’s crime thriller series ‘Khakhee’ renewed for new season

Mani Ratnam says he hasn’t seen ‘Dil Se..’ since release

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ to stream from September 7

Hollywood

Zack Snyder hypes extended director’s cut of ‘Rebel Moon’

‘Dune: Part Two’ postponed due to Hollywood strikes

‘This Is Us’ actor Ron Cephas Jones dies at 66

‘The Peripheral’, ‘A League of Their Own’ cancelled by Prime Video due to Hollywood strikes

James Gunn denies ‘Superman: Legacy’ is an origin story

Jennifer Aniston criticizes cancel culture

‘And Just Like That...’ to return with season three on Max

Regional Cinema

Dhanush, Arun Matheswaran to reteam after ‘Captain Miller’

Mari Selvaraj to helm ‘SOS - Straight Outta Sunnambu Kaalvai’ series

Mohanlal, Jeethu Joseph’s ‘Neru’ goes on floors

Arya, Gautham Karthik begin shooting for ‘Mr X’

Mammootty’s next, ‘Bramayugam’, goes on floors

Chiranjeevi, director Vassishta to team for their next

Nidhhi Agerwal joins Prabhas’ ‘Raja Deluxe

‘777 Charlie’ adjudged best Kannada film

Darshan, Prem to collaborate after 20 years

World Cinema

Fawad Khan leads Netflix’s first Pakistan-themed original

Tony Leung Chiu-Wai to star in ‘Silent Friend’ by Hungarian director Ildiko Enyedi

Dave Bautista, Jason Momoa to star in ‘Blue Beetle’ director’s next

Trailers

Ravi Teja aims for pan India reach in ‘Tiger Nageswara Rao’ teaser

Anushka, Naveen promise a hearty, relevant, and fun rom-com in ‘Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty’ trailer

Kim Kardashian, Emma Roberts pilot a pregnancy horror in ‘American Horror Story: Delicate’ teaser

Gael García Bernal packs a punch in ‘Cassandro’ trailer

Trailer of ‘Reptile’, starring Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, out

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s ‘Haddi’ trailer out; film to debut on ZEE5 in September

Babil Khan leads this coming-of-age story in ‘Friday Night Plan’ trailer

Vemal brings action-heavy masala entertainer in ‘Thudikkum Karangal’ trailer

Teaser out of Bejoy Nambiar’s new series ‘Kaala’

Trailer of Yogi Babu’s ‘Lucky Man’ out

New in streaming

New on Netflix in August: Manga series adaptation One Piece, Raj and DK’s crime comedy Guns & Gulaabs, Depp v. Heard docu series and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in August: Season 1 of Ahsoka, Season 4 of High School Musical: The Musical: The Series, Cuando Frank Conocio a Carlitos, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Season 2 of Invasion, Joseph Gordon-Levitt-starrer Flora and Son, documentary Wanted: The Escape of Carlos Ghosn, and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Nostalgic family drama Aachar & Co., jazz documentary Wayne Shorter: Zero Gravity, and more

Essential reading

1) Shooting Rajinikanth: ‘Jailer’ cinematographer Vijay Kartik Kannan on the technique behind the fanfare

>> The cinematographer talks about reuniting with Nelson for Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer’ and why he wanted each frame to resemble photographs

2) Vijay Deverakonda: I learnt words like ‘misogyny’ and ‘feminist’ only recently

>> The actor on his upcoming film ‘Kushi’ with Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and if he identifies as a feminist

3) Dulquer Salmaan on ‘King of Kotha’ and why he became a movie producer

>> The star talks about his upcoming big-budget film, breaking the ‘romance hero’ tag, and more

4) Shivarajkumar interview: On his cameo in Rajinikanth’s ‘Jailer,’ and letting his eyes do all the talking

>> The Kannada superstar opens up on sharing screen with Rajinikanth and why gangster roles are a natural fit for him

5) Rakshit Shetty: ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello’ marks a new beginning in my acting career

>> The actor along with Hemanth M Rao talks about making an intense romantic drama, and why they split it into two parts

6) Mrinal Sen, the contrarian: A son’s perspective

>> An interview with Kunal Sen on his new book ‘Bondhu’, which offers an intimate portrait of his late father

7) On ‘The Kashmir Files: Unreported, ‘Gadar 2’ and ‘OMG 2’: The anatomy of hate narratives and a reason for hope

>> A piece on the detrimental influence of negative and propagandist media content and the urgency of positive narratives

8) Director Clax: ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is an entertaining social satire, not an experimental film

>> The debutant on the varied inspirations behind his feature, ranging from Seven Samurai to Ayn Rand’s The Fountainhead

9) Team ‘Behind Your Touch’ on the K-Drama’s ‘com-rom’ tag, understanding their characters, and more

>> Korean filmmaker Kim Sok Yun and team talk about their latest collaboration and how it came to fruition

10) Reinventing Mona Singh

>> The multi-faceted actor talks about slipping back into the limelight with the second season of ‘Made in Heaven’

11) Director Amit Rai on ‘OMG 2’ and living with the djinn

>> The writer-director talks about how he turned a provocative subject into an entertaining and educative experience

What to watch

1) Dulquer Salmaan’s gangster flick ‘King of Kotha’ is held down by its script

2) In ‘Gran Turismo’, a decent underdog story gets bogged down by cliches and product placement

3) Ayushmann Khurrana dresses and messes with a garish glee in ‘Dream Girl 2’

4) ‘Adiyae’ is a campy sci-fi rom-com that keeps getting worse

5) In ‘Akelli’, Nushrratt Bharuccha gets lost in a predictable maze

6) ‘Star Wars’ spin-off series ‘Ahsoka’ is bright, tight and terribly thrilling

7) ‘The Queen Mary’ flounders in a murky sea of B-movie clichés

8) Safe, sweet thrills in YA series ‘Harlan Coben’s Shelter’

9) ‘Detective Conan: Black Iron Submarine’ finds comfort in the familiar

10) ‘Kayo Kayo Colour’ is a striking debut feature by Shahrukhkhan Chavada

11) ‘RDX’ delivers no-holds-barred action and nothing more

12) ‘Retribution’ makes for a fun ride with Liam Neeson

13) ‘Gandeevadhari Arjuna’ is well-intentioned but needed a smarter script

14) ‘Bedurulanka 2012’ is partly amusing, partly patience testing

15) ‘Toby’ is a stylised, dark revenge saga that grapples with predictability

