May 08, 2023 12:45 pm | Updated 12:45 pm IST

Twenty-two people were killed, and many remain missing after a tourist boat capsized in the Poorapuzha estuary in Kerala’s Malappuram district on Sunday. The death toll is likely to rise.

The boat capsized at Ottumpuram Thoovaltheeram, between Tanur and Parappanangadi, around 7 p.m. Most of the people on board were families from neighbouring places and included many women and children.

Injured passengers were rushed to hospitals in Tanur, Tirur, Parappanangadi, Tirurangadi, Kottakkal, Manjeri and Kozhikode. Many of them are reported to be in a critical condition.

According to eyewitnesses, the boat had a capacity of 25 people but almost 50 people were present on it at the time of the incident. The boat named Shinkara, owned by Nazar Pattarakath from Tanur, had violated the rules. It conducted a late evening service due to heavy rush of tourists at Ottupuram beach near Tanur. Since the incident occurred late in the evening, darkness hampered rescue efforts. Many passengers were also reportedly caught under the boat.

Kerala Health Minister issued an emergency directive to medical colleges and government hospitals in Malappuram to deploy additional staff considering the tragedy. Government doctors were also deployed in private hospitals to aid in relief efforts.

The State government cancelled all its official programmes scheduled for Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is scheduled to visit Tanur on Monday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also expressed grief at the deaths in the incident, and the Union government has announced a financial aid of ₹2 lakh to the kin of victims.

