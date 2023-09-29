‘2018’ chosen as India’s entry to the Oscars

September 29, 2023 06:49 pm | Updated 07:00 pm IST

Around Tinsel Town

>> Malayalam’s ‘2018’ is India’s official Oscar entry this year

Malayalam survival drama ‘2018’, based on the unprecedented rains and flood that hit Kerala in 2018, was chosen as India’s Oscar entry this year. The film is the fourth Malayalam film, after Guru ( ‘Adaminte Makan Abu’ and Lijo Jose Pellissery’s ‘Jallikattu’, to be sent as the country’s official entry to the Oscars. Girish Kasaravalli, chairman of the selection committee, announced that the Film Federation of India (FFI) picked the Malayalam film for its very relevant theme of climate change.

>> Hollywood writers strike comes to an end

Hollywood’s writers strike was declared over after nearly five months Tuesday night when board members from their union approved a contract agreement with studios. The deal of Writers Guild of America may set a template for talks with striking actors. The Screens Actors Guild-American Federation of Radio and Television Artists (SAG-AFTRA) announced that strike negotiations with studios would resume from Monday. Meanwhile, actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas applauded the agreement between the WGA and the studios and streamers.

Hollywood

Michael Gambon, actor who played Albus Dumbledore in six ‘Harry Potter’ movies, dies at 82

France selects ‘The Taste of Things’ for the Oscars, snubs ‘Anatomy of a Fall’

Trevor Noah cancels shows in Bengaluru after experiencing trouble with acoustics at the venue

Martin Scorsese wants directors to fight comic book movie culture

David MacCallum, star of hit TV series ‘The Man From U.N.C.L.E’ and ‘NCIS’, dies at 90

‘True Detective: Night Country’ gets a streaming date

Paramount sets release dates for ‘Smile 2’, ‘Mean Girls’ musical

Russell Brand makes first comments amid wave of sexual assault allegations

Bollywood

Dadasaheb Phalke Award conferred on Waheeda Rehman

Shefali Shah, Vir Das, Jim Sarbh bag International Emmy Awards nominations

Alia Bhatt’s next with Vasan Bala titled ‘Jigra’, release date announced

Actor Parineeti Chopra, politician Raghav Chadha get married

‘Dev Anand @ 100’ film festival kicks off with ‘Johny Mera Naam’, ‘Guide’ screenings

‘Mumbai Diaries’ season 2 gets a premiere date

Rajkummar Rao, Tripti Dimri to star in ‘Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video’

Taapsee Pannu’s production ‘Dhak Dhak’ gets a release date

‘Animal’: Rashmika Mandanna’s first-look poster out

Regional

It’s ‘Salaar’ vs ‘Dunki’ at the box office this Christmas

Tamil actor Vishal alleges corruption in CBFC, Centre initiates inquiry

Rakshit Shetty’s ‘Sapta Sagaradaache Ello (Side B)‘ gets a new release date

Vikram and Gautham Menon’s ‘Dhruva Natchathiram’ release date out

Sivakarthikeyan, AR Murgadoss team up for ‘SK23’

Cauvery row: Kannada activists disrupt actor Siddharth’s press conference

Vijay Antony’s next titled ‘Hitler’; first look and motion poster out

Dulquer Salmaan’s ‘Lucky Baskhar’ goes on floors

Sundeep Kishan, CV Kumar reunite for ‘Maayavan’ sequel

Trailers

Ranbir Kapoor and Sandeep Reddy Vanga open a chest of daddy issues in ‘Animal’ teaser

Akshay Kumar is on yet another heroic mission in ‘Mission Raniganj: The Great Bharat Rescue’ trailer

In the teaser of ‘Squid Game: The Challenge’, 456-real life contestants play diverse games

Tahir Raj Bhasin ascends a criminal empire in the 60s in ‘Sultan of Delhi’ trailer

Jessie Buckley, Riz Ahmed and Jeremy Allen White star in a love triangle in ‘Fingernails’ trailer

In ‘Argylle’ trailer, Henry Cavill, Dua Lipa and more star in a globe-trotting actioner

Disney unveils trailer of musical comedy ‘Wish’

New in Streaming

New on Netflix this week : Beckham, a documentary on the famous England footballer, third season of Lupin, Vishal Bharadwaj’s espionage drama Khufiya and more

New on Amazon Prime Video this week: Docu-series The Fake Sheikh, comedy drama Kumari Srimathi, season 4 of Hostel Daze, and more

Coming to Apple TV+: Lessons in Chemistry, an American drama based on an historical fiction by the same name, ThePigeon Tunnel, adocumentary, love triangle Fingernails, and more

New on Disney+ Hotstar in October: Season 2 of Loki, period drama Sultan of Delhi, 100 Years of Disney, and more

Essential Reading

1) Into the ‘Khufiya-verse’ with Vishal Bhardwaj

>> The director discusses the murky, fascinating world of Indian espionage, and plans for a ‘Khufiya’ universe

2) K G George, a filmmaker who stayed ahead of his times

>> The nine-time Kerala State Film Awards winner will be remembered for his powerful women characters and the sheer variety of themes he handled

3) How KG George’s women characters immortalise the late director’s cinematic brilliance

>> The legendary filmmaker’s female characters continue to resonate, reminding viewers of the enduring impact of his cinematic legacy

4) The ‘AI Wave: How Tamil cinema is embracing artificial intelligence tools

>>Tamil cinema is already embracing AI tools, saving on time and money, while riding high on imagination

5) Kevin Greutert and Anthony Stabley speak about ‘Saw X’: ‘There is always a choice’

>> The director and production designer speak about the audience’s ever-growing engagement with James Kramer and his twisted traps

6) As ‘2018: Everyone Is A Hero’ goes to the Oscars, Tovino Thomas says it’s a double dhamaka for him

>> The actor opens up on his career after recently winning the Septimius Award for the Best Asian Actor for his role in the Malayalam survival drama

7) Waheeda Rehman’s Tamil Nadu connect

>> Thanjavur-based Shahida Malik, the elder sister of the veteran Hindi actress, talks about growing up with her ‘Chand’

8) Meet the team behind ‘Kannur Kafe’, the Malayalam sitcom that has gone viral

>>The sitcom, created by a group of artistes from Kannur, looks at the lighter side of life

9) Malayalam actor Dinesh Prabhakar on working in the Hindi web series ‘Bambai Meri Jaan’

>> The actor plays a gangster in the web series that traces the evolution of the Mumbai underworld

10) A biography of director Vittalacharya gives comprehensive insight into the life and works of the auteur

>> The book ‘Jai Vittalacharya’ is a collection of anecdotes, info and lesser-known facts about the legendary director-producer

11) Director Simple Suni: ‘Shambhavi’ is driven by twists and turns

>> Kannada film director not only directs but also produces the serial ‘Shambhavi’ for Udaya TV

12) Trevor Noah’s ‘Off The Record’ tour: Delhiites learn of Delhi woes, as explained by Trevor

>> The tour was marked by its interactive-ness as the comedian moved away from a prepared set and posed questions to the audience

What to watch

1) Nana Patekar, Pallavi Joshi drives ‘The Vaccine War’, which comes across like a toolkit of a film

Read the full review here

2) ‘Sex Education’ season 4 is a fond, fitting farewell to Otis and the Moordale gang

Read the full review here

3) ‘Chithha’, starring Siddharth, is a painfully-relevant and poignantly-brilliant drama

Read the full review here

4) Gareth Edwards bats for AI in ‘The Creator’, the sci-fi spectacle with a beating heart

Read the full review here

5) ‘Chandramukhi 2’, starring Raghava Lawrence, Kangana Ranaut is a mildly-entertaining sequel no one asked for

Read the full review here

6) Eve Hewson is magnetic in ‘Flora and Son’, John Carney’s musical almost-romance

Read the full review here

7) A vibrant Nithya Menen anchors ‘Kumari Srimathi’, a tale of rural entrepreneurship with a dash of humour

Read the full review here

8) Mammootty’s ‘Kannur Squad’ is an effective procedural drama, that works despite its generic elements

Read the full review here

9) ‘Saw X’ is a bloody, gory sequel that restores the franchise to its former glory

Read the full review here

10) Jayam Ravi’s ‘Iraivan’ is marred by psycho-thriller deja vu and a messy third act

Read the full review

11) ‘Charlie Chopra & The Mystery of Solang Valley is an elementary thriller

Read the full review here

12) Boyapati Sreenu and Ram Pothineni’s mass outing ‘Skanda’ is a test of endurance

Read the full review here

13) The comedy drama ‘Fukrey 3’, starring Varun Sharma, Pulkit Samrat, leaks all over the place

Read the full review here

14) Wes Anderson brings the Roald Dahl story sweetly alive in ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’

Read the full review here

15) ‘Peddha Kapu 1’ is a tedious depiction of the rise of common man

Read the full review here

16) ‘Baanadariyalli’, a love story starring Ganesh and Rukmini Vasanth, fails to hit the heights

Read the full review here

17) ‘Thothapuri: Chapter 2’ is a less preachy, more controlled expansion on an important theme

Read the full review here

18) In ‘Tora’s Husband’, Rima Das tells a delicate, haunting pandemic story

Read the full review here

19) ‘While We Watched’, the documentary on Ravish Kumar, finds idealism in distress

Read the full review here

20) ‘The Continental: From the World of John Wick’ is an unnecessary prequel spin-off that bites the bullet

Read the full review here

21) Kaitlyn Dever’s gotta do it all her own in ‘No One Will Save You’

Read the full review here

22) ‘Spy Kids: Armageddon’ is a mostly enjoyable reboot that evokes nostalgia

Read the full review here

23) ‘Cassandro’ is a feel-good biopic powered by the performance of Gael Garcia Bernal

Read the full review here

24) ‘Song of the Bandits’ is a swashbuckling Korean period entertainer

Read the full review here

