May 25, 2023 12:50 pm | Updated 12:50 pm IST

Boycotting the inauguration of the new Parliament, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, issued a joint statement on Wednesday saying there was no value in a new building when the “soul of democracy has been sucked out from Parliament”. Their primary objection is with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision to inaugurate the building himself, “completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu”.

The Opposition said that the move was not only “a grave insult but also a direct assault on our democracy, which demands a commensurate response”. The signatories are the Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Aam Aadmi Party, Trinamool Congress, Janata Dal (United), Nationalist Congress Party, Shiv Sena (UBT), CPI(M), CPI, Samajwadi Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Indian Union Muslim League, Jharkhand Mukti Morcha, National Conference, Kerala Congress (Mani), Revolutionary Socialist Party, Rashtriya Lok Dal, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi.

The Biju Janata Dal and the YSR Congress Party said they would attend the event on Sunday. The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was also approached by the Opposition bloc to join the boycott. However, according to sources, the party does not intend to sign the joint statement. The Opposition has argued that it is the President and not the Prime Minister who is the head of the Indian state, and also the head of Parliament.

“In short, the Parliament cannot function without the President. Yet, the Prime Minister has decided to inaugurate the new Parliament building without her. This undignified act insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution. It undermines the spirit of inclusion which saw the nation celebrate its first woman adivasi President,” the Opposition parties said in the statement. Minutes after the joint statement was released, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet that the Parliament is not built by “bricks of ego” but through constitutional values.

Mr. Modi will inaugurate the new building on Sunday in Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s presence.

