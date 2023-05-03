HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

The Package | 45 Stories

World Press Freedom Day | Op-eds and Editorials

On World Press Freedom Day, a collection of The Hindu’s Opeds and Editorials over the years

May 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty years ago, the United Nations General Assembly proclaimed May 3 as World Press Freedom Day. In its concept note for this year’s event, the U.N. notes that despite advancements in human rights, “media freedom, safety of journalists, and freedom of expression are increasingly under attack”.

“Polarised political and societal discourse; erosion of trust; impositions of states of emergency and internet shutdowns; crackdown on critical voices and independent media; news desertification due to the collapse of traditional media business models; and tackling hate speech and online harms that disregard international standards, pose new threats to freedom of expression, and the fundamental role of human rights.”

Of 180 countries part of the Press Freedom Index, India received its lowest ranking in 2022 at 150.

Also read: Data | State of press freedom in India

The U.N. has called upon the global community “to recentre press freedom, as well as independent, pluralistic and diverse media, as necessary key to the enjoyment of all other human rights”.

On the 30th World Press Freedom Day, here is a collection of The Hindu’s Op-eds and Editorials on the subject, over the years:

‘It will only remain for the state to tell us what the truth is’
Premium

It is a new assault on India’s liberty

Suhrith Parthasarathy
‘Natural justice requires a transparent process, where a person is provided a fair chance of a hearing and given a legal order. No such safeguard exists in the IT Rules
Premium

The ‘fact check’ is that Indians will have little choice

Tanmay Singh,Gayatri Malhotra

Draconian rules: On the impact of the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023

Open justice: On the Supreme Court verdict in the Media One case

At the BBC’s office, in Mumbai
Premium

Media raids and breaking the silence on press freedom

Apar Gupta

Brazen intimidation: On the tax survey on the BBC

‘There has been an increased use of emergency powers on questionable grounds’
Premium

India’s juggernaut of censorship

Apar Gupta
Sanna Mattoo. File
Premium

Why the woes of Indian journalism affect all Indians

Krishnan Srinivasan

Relief, at last: On bail to journalist Siddique Kappan  

A Hong Kong national security police officer (left) and a worker carry boxes of evidence from the offices of Stand News in Hong Kong on December 29, 2021, after police raided the office of the local media outlet and arrested six current and former staff.
Premium

Muting the media

Ananth Krishnan
CHENNAI, 16/10/2014: A.S. Panneerselvan, The Hindu Readers' Editor. Photo: V.V.Krishnan
Premium

We cannot save journalism if we fail to save journalists

A.S. Panneerselvan
Premium

A wolf in watchdog’s clothing: On government’s move to regulate digital media

Premium

Beating down critical journalism, creative freedom

Sukumar Muralidharan

Exhale the darkness

A.S. Panneerselvan
Rising Kashmir editor Shujaat Bukhari.
Premium

Unabating attacks on journalists

M.P. Nathanael
Premium

Content tracking: On government regulation of online news, OTT services

Premium

Media regulation that is quite over the top

Sashi Kumar

Pandemic and a free press

Joel Simon

Stop press: On blanket gag order against the media

Governments should not aid media extinction

A.S. Panneerselvan

Batting for free speech: On filing of defamation cases against press

Journalists use Internet facilities sanctioned by the authorities, amid strict communications restrictions during a lockdown at a hotel in Srinagar on October 3, 2019.

Access denied in Kashmir Valley

Peerzada Ashiq
120330 - Lead - Supreme Court and Scribes

Protect the messenger

Omar Rashid

The drumbeaters of dystopia

Krishna Prasad

Blackout: On Kashmir lockdown

Pride and melancholy

A.S. Panneerselvan

Sword against pen

Representational image.

Noise too is a form of censorship

A.S. Panneerselvan

Whataboutery will not silence journalism

A.S. Panneerselvan

Free fall: on TN govt's attack on press freedom

The gag on free speech

Gautam Bhatia

Freedom from fear — On Tripura journalist murder

Death of an activist: on Gauri Lankesh

Newsrooms under siege

Abhishek Singhvi
161108 - Oped - National security

It’s not about just national security

“Who determines what constitutes a breach of national security?”

When the screen goes blank

Ominous curb on media freedom

Pressing for free speech

The attack on Charlie Hebdo

For regional journalists, it’s a fight for survival

Omar Rashid

Unshackling Prasar Bharati

28Suvojit Condolence Meeting Sai Reddy

Whose journalism is it anyway?

Suvojit Bagchi
FOR KERALA PAGE:: Residents of a fishing village in Poonthura listening to the programmes prepared for Radio Alalkal, the first comunity radio for fisherfolk.-----Photo:S_Gopakumar

No news is bad news

Ramnath Bhat
Chennai, 21-12-2008: Nobel Laurate Professor Amritya Sen. Photo:S_R_Raghunathan

The glory and the blemishes of the Indian news media

Amartya Sen

Journalists-in-exile making news

Brendan Spiegel

SHOW ALL (45 STORIES)

Related Topics

media / news media / newspapers / newspaper and magazine / freedom of the press

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.