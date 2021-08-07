With javelin gold, Neeraj Chopra brings India’s first Olympics athletics medal; India approves Johnson and Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra wins gold medal in javelin, first athletics medal in Olympics

Neeraj Chopra was the best prospect for India to get a medal. On August 4, he became the first Indian javelin thrower in history to qualify for the final at the Olympic Games.

Tokyo Olympics | Bajrang Punia wins bronze, India matches best result

If his defence let him down in the semifinal against Hazi Aliev, Bajrang’s smart attacking moves made him a 8-0 winner against Kazakhstan’s Niyazbekov, to whom he had lost in the semifinals of the 2019 World Championship.

They say fourth is the worst place to finish in the Olympics. If last is the most embarrassing, fourth is the most painful. When one endures it by the narrowest of margins, and in a sport like golf, it can’t get any worse.

“Our single-shot vaccine was 85% effective in preventing severe disease across all regions studied, and showed protection against COVID-19-related hospitalisation and death, beginning 28 days after vaccination,” a Johnson and Johnson statement said.

The statement comes just two weeks after it argued strenuously before the Central Information Commission (CIC) against disclosing information about this committee on the grounds of strategic interests, commercial confidences, intellectual property and Cabinet papers.

Government unwilling to concede any ground on Insurance Bill.

She requested the PM “to ensure that a broad-based and transparent dialogue on the subject is opened up at the earliest”.

On the occasion of the third death anniversary of the former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, leaders of the Opposition parties congregated at DMK MP Tiruchi Siva’s residence in New Delhi to pay their respects.

Kutch has been designated as an important wind energy exploitation zone, and in the past few years thousands of windmills have been put up by energy companies, leading to local conflicts in villages because the structures are eating up common forest and grazing lands critical for villagers.

The arrests come a day after Pakistan’s Supreme Court admonished the authorities for failing to stop the attack and ordered the arrest of the culprits, observing that the incident has tarnished the image of the country abroad.

“The city (Sheberghan) has unfortunately fallen completely,” Jawzjan Province Deputy Governor Qader Malia said. Sheberghan is the capital of Jawzjan.

Cases bottomed out in June but took about six weeks to go back above 1,00,000, despite a vaccine that has been given to more than 70% of the adult population.

The remaining matches of the Indian Premier League will now take place in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.