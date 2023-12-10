ADVERTISEMENT

Kishan Reddy questions Congress over I-T seizures in Jharkhand

December 10, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated December 11, 2023 03:16 am IST - Hyderabad

Mr. Reddy, also Telangana BJP president, expressed doubt that the unaccounted cash which was recovered during the searches might have been meant for use in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

The Hindu Bureau

Union Minister For Culture G. Kishan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi owe an explanation to the people about the seizure of huge amounts of cash (₹290 crore) belonging to its Rajya Sabha MP during raids by the Income Tax Department in Jharkhand.

At a press conference at the party office, he accused Mr. Gandhi of being ‘close’ to the MP in the dock since the party has sent him to Rajya Sabha thrice. Mr. Reddy demanded to know the source of the money and whether it was charged that the money was stored illegally for spending for the forthcoming Parliament elections.

ALSO READ
Odisha cash haul | BJP stages protest in J&K, demands action against Congress MP Sahu

The Congress party was mired in many scandals during its 10-year rule and it was now in cahoots with other ‘corrupt’ parties such as Aam Admi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress. The Congress government in Karnataka has funded the campaign in Telangana, he claimed. In sharp contrast, the Modi Government has not been tainted with any scandal in the last nine years and has been providing corruption-free governance, he added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US