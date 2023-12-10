HamberMenu
Kishan Reddy questions Congress over I-T seizures in Jharkhand

Mr. Reddy, also Telangana BJP president, expressed doubt that the unaccounted cash which was recovered during the searches might have been meant for use in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

December 10, 2023 04:37 pm | Updated December 11, 2023 03:16 am IST - Hyderabad

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister For Culture G. Kishan Reddy.

Union Minister For Culture G. Kishan Reddy. | Photo Credit: ANI

Telangana BJP president and Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy, on Sunday, said that the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi owe an explanation to the people about the seizure of huge amounts of cash (₹290 crore) belonging to its Rajya Sabha MP during raids by the Income Tax Department in Jharkhand.

At a press conference at the party office, he accused Mr. Gandhi of being ‘close’ to the MP in the dock since the party has sent him to Rajya Sabha thrice. Mr. Reddy demanded to know the source of the money and whether it was charged that the money was stored illegally for spending for the forthcoming Parliament elections.

The Congress party was mired in many scandals during its 10-year rule and it was now in cahoots with other ‘corrupt’ parties such as Aam Admi Party (AAP), and Trinamool Congress. The Congress government in Karnataka has funded the campaign in Telangana, he claimed. In sharp contrast, the Modi Government has not been tainted with any scandal in the last nine years and has been providing corruption-free governance, he added.

