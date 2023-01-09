West Bengal believes in giving development humane face: Mamata Banerjee at G20 meeting

January 09, 2023 02:26 pm | Updated 03:57 pm IST - Kolkata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday attended the G20 meeting in Kolkata, where delegates from member countries have assembled for a three-day session and said her government believes in giving development a humane face.

Ms. Banerjee, during her speech, also said that the State government has created 12 million jobs, and increased Bengal’s GDP manifold.

She pointed out that people in the State have remained united notwithstanding the differences in religion, caste and languages.

The CM also said that development took place in West Bengal as "we empowered women, farmers, MSMEs".

"We launched the 'government at your doorstep' (Duare Sarkar) programme to ensure that people get the benefits of our development initiatives. The programme won a national award," Banerjee said here at the first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20.

‘Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion’

The first 'Global Partnership for Financial Inclusion' meeting of the G20 began in Kolkata on January .

The first day of the event will feature an exhibition on digital innovations for advancing financial inclusion, and sessions on the role of digital public infrastructure in financial inclusion and productivity gains, among others.

The three-day meeting will focus on the principles of digital financial inclusion, remittance costs and SME finance availability, officials said.

Twelve international speakers will attend this G20 meeting, including senior officials from the World Bank, Monetary Authority of Singapore, France and Estonia.

Unique Identity Authority of India (UIDAI) CEO Saurabh Garg and National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) MD and CEO Dilip Asbe are also scheduled to address the sessions.