Watch | Are people turning away from news?

A video explaining the reason behind the public’s distrust in the news

Are people turning away from news

According to the 2022 Reuters Institute Digital News Report, trust in news is falling in nearly half the countries surveyed, with significant proportions of the public, especially younger age groups, beginning to turn away from the news. Further, news consumption is increasingly happening via social media platforms such as TikTok rather than traditional media.

Around 43 % of the people surveyed said they are put off by the repetitiveness of the news, especially around Covid-19 or politics.

YouTube and WhatsApp were the top social media platforms for sourcing news for the Indian respondents.