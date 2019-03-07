Crufts dog show opens in Birmingham, protests in Alegria, and other news in pictures

5 pm

Crufts is an international canine event held annually in Britain. The event is organised and hosted by Britain's Kennel Club. It is held over four days in early March at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham. The highest profile dog show in British culture, it is the largest show of its kind in the world, as declared by Guinness World Records. For Crufts 2019, 20,000 dogs have registered.

4.15 pm

Massive protests that have gripped Algeria might resemble another Arab Spring but those seeking democratic change are mindful of history and want to avoid more upheaval, analysts say. The winds of freedom that are blowing over Algiers have revived memories of January 14, 2011 in Tunis, when thousands marched on the Tunisian capital and forced president Zine el Abidine Ben Ali to flee.

After a rally of solidarity with the protests in Algeria was stopped by police in Tunis, civil society groups demanded Algerians be allowed “to finally establish a democratic regime supported by the rule of law”.

Police stand guard as lawyers protest in Algiers on March 7, 2019 to denounce an offer by President Abdelaziz Bouteflika to run in elections next month but not to serve a full term if re-elected. | Photo Credit: Reuters

But Algeria, which was barely touched by the Arab Spring in 2011, has already experienced uprisings.

“Algeria in some ways already went through its spring 15 years before everyone else,” said Tunisian political scientist Hamza Meddeb.

After bloody riots in October 1988, a new constitution opened the way for a multi-party political system.

“The experience of 1988, with a popular uprising that pushed the regime to a democratic opening leading to an Islamist victory followed by a (military) coup, echoes the Egyptian experience of 2011-2013,” says Mr. Meddeb.

The trauma of the devastating 1992-2002 civil war in Algeria that followed has helped to limit the domino effect of the Arab Spring in the country in 2011.

But now, according to Algerian political scientist Cherif Dris, “a brick wall of fear has fallen.”

“Algerians have thrown themselves back into the political and public spheres,” he tells AFP, as students took to the streets of Algiers where protests had been banned since 2001.

The demonstrations ahead of April elections are calling for a more open democracy, taking aim at ageing President Abdelaziz Bouteflika's bid for a fifth term despite chronic health problems.

12.45 pm

Yasin Malik booked under PSA

Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front chairman Yasin Malik has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA) that can keep him in detention for up to two years, JKLF sources said on Thursday.

"Malik Sahab was informed today that he has been booked under the harsh PSA and would be shifted to Kot Balwal Jail in Jammu district," an informed source said.

J&K police escort a van carrying JKLF Chairman Mohammad Yasin Malik (unseen) in Srinagar on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Nissar Ahmad

The JKLF chief was taken into preventive custody on February 22 and was lodged in the Kothibagh police city in Srinagar.

Under the PSA, a person in Jammu and Kashmir can be kept in detention for a period of two years without any judicial intervention. —IANS

11.00 a.m.

Venkaiah Naidu in Paraguay

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu and Paraguay's Vice President HE Hugo VelÃ¡zquez jointly release a special commemorative stamp to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Wednesday, March 06, 2019. | Photo Credit: PTI

Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu is on a two-nation eight-day tour to Paraguay and Costa Rica. The tour is aimed at strengthening bilateral ties with the two Latin American countries.

On Thursdya, Mr. Naidu and Paraguay's Vice President HE Hugo VelÃ¡zquez jointly released a special commemorative stamp to honour Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.

9.45 am

Caracas expels German envoy

Venezuelan Congress President Juan Guaido greets well wishers before Ash Wednesday Mass celebrations in Caracas, Venezuela, Wednesday, March 6, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Venezuela expelled Germany's ambassador Wednesday, hitting out at international support for opposition leader Juan Guaido as the US stepped up sanctions in a bid to force out his rival President Nicolas Maduro.

Separately, an American journalist was detained by Venezuelan security services for some 12 hours and later deported, in an incident condemned by advocacy groups as an attack on free speech.

8.45 am

Huawei files lawsuit against US govt

Huawei Rotating Chairman Guo Ping, center, speaks during a press conference in Shenzhen city, China's Guangdong province, Thursday, March 7, 2019. | Photo Credit: AP

Chinese tech giant Huawei on Thursday announced that it has filed a lawsuit against the US government, challenging a law that bans federal agencies from buying the company's products.

The company said that it has filed the lawsuit in Texas, where its American headquarters are located. It asks a US federal court to overturn part of a provision in the National Defence Authorization Act, which was signed by President Donald Trump last August, CNN reported.

Huawei alleges that a portion of the law violates the US Constitution by singling out an individual or group for punishment without trial.