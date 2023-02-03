‘Truce between Governor and CM’

February 03, 2023 07:41 pm | Updated 07:41 pm IST - HYDERABAD

Congress MLA T. Jayaprakash Reddy said that there was a truce between Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao.

“Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan spoke so much outside but it has not reflected in her speech,” said Mr. Jayaprakash Reddy while speaking to reporters at media point in the Assembly on Friday. He was referring to the address by Governor in Joint address of the Houses l.

Stating that there are several issues to raise in the House, the Congress MLA said that there was a need to extend Metro Rail to Patancheru, Sangareddy and Sadashivapet as the Assembly constituency is in the limits of Hyderabad Metro Development Authority (HMDA) limits. He said that issues like extension of metro to Yadadri, allocation of house sites to the poor, VROs, IKP employees, recognition to RMPs and PMPs would be raised in the Assembly.