Top stories of the day: Yediyurappa sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister; SC seeks response from Centre, NHRC, States on lynching, and more

Yediyurappa sworn in Karnataka Chief Minister

Karnataka BJP president B.S. Yediyurappa was sworn in as Chief Minister of the State for the fourth time on July 26. Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office and secrecy to the 76-year-old Mr. Yediyurappa at a ceremony at the Raj Bhavan. Mr. Yediyurappa alone was sworn-in.

Lynchings: Supreme Court seeks response from Centre, NHRC, States

The Supreme Court on Friday sought the response of the Central government, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and State governments to a plea seeking the implementation of its July 2018 judgement laying down several preventive, remedial and punitive measures to combat the crime of lynching. A Bench led by Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi issued notice to the Centre and several States, including Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir on a plea by NGO Anti-Corruption Council of India.

Apologise or face action, Speaker Om Birla tells Azam Khan

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday said Samajwadi Party member Azam Khan should apologise to BJP member Rama Devi or he would face action for his sexist remarks against her on Thursday when she was presiding over the House proceedings. Earlier, the Speaker met with Opposition leaders Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Jayadev Galla, Danish Ali, Supriya Sule, and others over the issue.

17 Opposition parties write to Venkaiah Naidu over passage of Bills without any scrutiny

Seventeen Opposition parties wrote to Rajya Sabha Chairman and Vice President M. Venkaiah Naidu on July 26, 2019 raising concerns over the “hurried” passage of bills in Parliament without any scrutiny, and said that this was a departure from established practice. The letter has been signed by leaders of 17 parties, including the Congress, Samajwadi Party, Trinamool Congress, Bahujan Samaj Party, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Telugu Desam Party, Communist party of India and the CPI(M).

Tigress lynched near Pilibhit Tiger Reserve, probe ordered

An adult tigress was lynched by villagers living in proximity to the Pilibhit Tiger Reserve in the Terai region of Uttar Pradesh, officials said on Friday. While the locals said the tigress attacked them when they were working in the fields, the forest department said the incident followed a youth trespassing into the animal's “natural habitat” despite warnings to avoid contact.

Payal Tadvi suicide: Bombay HC to film bail plea hearing of 3 accused

The Bombay High Court on Thursday directed its registry department to make arrangements to film the hearing of the bail pleas of three resident doctors, arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of their junior at a civic-run hospital in the city, on July 30. Justice D.S. Naidu was hearing bail pleas filed by Dr. Hema Ahuja, Dr. Bhakti Mehare and Dr. Ankita Khandelwal, who were arrested on May 29 for making casteist slurs against their junior Dr. Payal Tadvi, leading to her suicide.

Iran releases 9 Indians from detained ship

Iran has released nine out of 12 Indians who were on board the ship MT Riah that was detained in early July, official sources said Thursday. However, 21 Indians are still in detention in Iran — three from MT Riah and 18 from British oil tanker Stena Impero which was seized last week by the Iranian Revolutionary Guard in the Strait of Hormuz for alleged violation of international maritime rules.

Prasoon Joshi, Kangana Ranaut and 59 others speak out against ‘selective outrage, false narratives’

Three days after a group of eminent citizens wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the lynching of minorities and hate crimes, 61 celebrities from various fields on Friday responded with a counter statement against “selective outrage and false narratives.” The July 23 letter by 49 “self-styled guardians and conscience keepers” expressed selective concerns and demonstrated a “clear political bias and motive”, said the statement signed by actor Kangana Ranaut, lyricist Prasoon Joshi, dancer Sonal Mansingh and filmmakers Madhur Bhandarkar and Vivek Agnihotri among others.

N. Korea says missile test was ‘solemn warning’ to S. Korea

A day after two North Korean missile launches rattled Asia, the nation announced Friday that its leader Kim Jong Un supervised a test of a new-type tactical guided weapon that was meant to be a “solemn warning” about South Korean weapons introduction and its rival’s plans to hold military exercises with the United States.

Kapil Dev-led committee to pick India’s next men’s cricket coach

A Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) led by World Cup-winning former captain Kapil Dev was on Friday entrusted with the responsibility of selecting India’s new coach, the interviews for which are expected to be conducted in mid-August. The decision was taken by the Committee of Administrators (CoA) running Indian cricket after a meeting in New Delhi.