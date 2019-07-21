Top stories of the day: Sheila Dikshit cremated with state honours, Indian squad for WI tour announced, and more

Sheila Dikshit cremated at Nigambodh Ghat with state honours

The mortal remains of former Delhi Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit were consigned to flames on July 21, with colleagues, Congress workers and admirers braving heavy rains and gusty winds to bid her final farewell.

The 81-year-old Congress veteran, who died on July 20 due to cardiac arrest, was cremated with full State honours at the Nigambodh Ghat.

Chandrayaan 2 will not face any more glitches, says ISRO chairman K. Sivan

The Chandrayaan 2 mission that was aborted last week, will not face any more glitches, all faults have been rectified, and tests carried out, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K. Sivan said. Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport on Sunday afternoon, Mr. Sivan said, "When the technical fault happened, we stopped the countdown, identified the issue, and rectified it. After rectifying it, we have run a number of tests. There is no chance for any technical fault to arise now."

India tour of West Indies: Saha recalled, Bumrah rested for limited-overs leg, Hardik rested for full tour

Bengal wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha has been preferred over Andhra’s promising Kona Srikar Bharat for the two-Test series against West Indies to be played in Antigua and Jamaica in August-Septmeber.

The Chairman of the BCCI’s senior national selection committee, M.S.K. Prasad, said in Mumbai on Sunday that the 34-year-old Saha (32 Tests,1164 runs, 3 centuries, 75 catches, 10 stumpings) had gone out of the team only because he was injured, during the Cape Town Test against South Africa in January 2018.

Central agencies threatening Trinamool leaders, asking them to join BJP: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on July 21 alleged that Central agencies are threatening Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders and elected representatives with prison in chit fund scam cases if they don’t get in touch with the BJP.

The TMC chief, addressing the Martyrs’ Day rally in Kolkata, also said the party will launch a State-wide protest on July 26, demanding return of black money “siphoned off” by the BJP.

P.V. Sindhu loses Indonesia Open final to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi

Star badminton player P.V. Sindhu had to be content with a runner-up finish at the Indonesia Open after losing the title clash in straight games to Japan’s Akane Yamaguchi, in Jakarta on July 21.

Sindhu lost the final of the BWF Tour Super 1000 tournament 15-21 16-21 to the fourth seed.

Taslima Nasreen gets one-year Indian residence permit

Controversial Bangladeshi author Taslima Nasreen’s residence permit has been extended for one year by the Union Home Ministry, officials said on July 21. Ms. Nasreen, a citizen of Sweden, has been getting residence permit on a continuous basis since 2004. A Home Ministry official told PTI that her residence permit has been further extended for one more year till July 2020.

We’re not a suitcase-carrying government: Nirmala Sitharaman

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said the Central government “is not a suitcase-carrying government”. A suitcase denotes taking and giving suitcases, she said, referring to bribe money.

Newly appointed Chinese envoy Sun Weidong arrives; vows to work for better Sino-India ties

Newly appointed Chinese envoy to India Sun Weidong arrived here on Sunday, and resolved to work for building better ties between the two Asian giants. Mr. Sun’s immediate priority will be to coordinate with the Indian government for the second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in India in October.

D. Raja takes over as CPI general secretary

In a change of guard in the Communist Party of India (CPI), Rajya Sabha member D. Raja took over as party general secretary on July 21 with the incumbent general secretary Sudhakar Reddy stepping down from the post due to ill-health. A two-time Rajya Sabha MP, Mr. Raja's second term ends on July 24.