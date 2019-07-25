Top stories of the day: Parliament approves the RTI Amendment Bill, LS passes Bill criminalising instant triple talaq, and more

Parliament on Thursday approved the amendment to the RTI Act, with Rajya Sabha on passing it after negating an Opposition-sponsored motion to send it to a House committee for greater scrutiny. The motion was negated by 117 members voting against the motion and 75 members voting in favour.

Lok Sabha on Thursday gave its nod to a Bill seeking to penalise the practice of instant triple talaq by a voice vote. Several amendments moved by the Opposition were defeated. The clause in the Bill that criminalises the practice with a jail term of upto three years for the husband was passed by a division of 302 in favour and 78 against.

Shunted out from the Ministry of Finance as its top bureaucrat, senior IAS officer Subhash Chandra Garg has apparently opted for voluntary retirement. In bureaucratic shake-up on Wednesday, he was shifted to the Ministry of Power as its Secretary. Top sources in the government said Mr. Garg’s move comes almost 15 months before his superannuation in October 2020.

India on July 25 termed Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan’s remarks that 30,000-40,000 “armed people” who fought in Afghanistan or Kashmir were still in his country as a “glaring admission” and asserted that it is time for Islamabad to take credible and irreversible action against terrorists.

The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the setting up of special courts in each district across the country that had over a 100 cases of child abuse and sexual assault pending trial under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

A day after China released its defence white paper that laid emphasis on building a strong Navy, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh said the Navy had to wait and watch how it could respond “within the budget and constraints that we have.”

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on July 25 sharply criticised senior advocates in the Karnataka political crisis case, saying they did not think twice before waking up the Supreme Court at midnight for an urgent hearing, but chose not to appear when the court, in turn, sought their presence in the long-drawn, roller-coaster dispute which finally saw the fall of the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government led by Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

The Assembly on Wednesday passed the A.P. (Regulation of Trade in Indian Made Foreign Liquor, Foreign Liquor) (Amendment) Bill on Wednesday. It gives the exclusive privilege of selling Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and Foreign Liquor (FL) to A.P. State Beverages Corporation Limited (APBCL), or any other corporation wholly owned, controlled and authorised by it, through retail outlets.