Top stories of the day: Amit Shah gets Home Ministry portfolio, Nirmala Sitharaman becomes India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister, and more

Narendra Modi Cabinet: Amit Shah gets Home and Nirmala Sitharaman is India’s first full-time woman Finance Minister

BJP president Amit Shah is the new Union Home Minister and former Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman the Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister. Former Home Minister Rajnath Singh takes over Defence and former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar will take care of External Affairs.

Opposition cancels meeting as leaders are busy introspecting on poll losses

A scheduled meeting of the Opposition parties on Friday has been cancelled due to unavailability of majority of leaders. The exercise was initiated by the Congress following reports of discrepancies from Bihar and many other States on the number of votes polled and the number of votes counted in the Lok Sabha polls.

T.N. fails to find a place in Cabinet

With no nominee of the party making it to the Union Council of Ministers, members of the ruling AIADMK are a disappointed lot. In fact, it will be the first time in over 60 years that the State will have no representation in the Union Council of Ministers.

India to see 'big bang' reforms in Modi's second term, says NITI Aayog

In the first 100 days of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's second term, a slew of 'big-bang' economic reforms that should please foreign investors are likely to be pursued, according to a top official at NITI Aayog, the government's think tank.

Nirav Modi approaches UK High Court for bail

Nirav Modi, wanted by India in fraud and money laundering charges amounting to nearly $2 billion, on Friday applied for bail in the U.K. High Court. The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said the hearing for his bail petition will take place on June 11.

Modi holds bilateral talks with BIMSTEC leaders

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held separate meetings with Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena, Nepalese Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and Bhutanese Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, exploring ways to further strengthen bilateral ties.

Admiral Karambir Singh is new Navy Chief

Admiral Karambir Singh on Friday took charge as the 24th Chief of the Naval Staff (CNS) from Adm. Sunil Lanba, who stepped down upon retirement. Adm. Singh was the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of the Eastern Naval Command, headquartered in Visakhapatnam.

Indian-origin Anita Bhatia appointed UN Deputy Executive Director

Indian-origin Anita Bhatia, a veteran in strategic partnerships, resource mobilisation and management, has been appointed by UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres as the Deputy Executive Director in the global body’s agency focussed on women empowerment and gender equality.