Top stories of the day: LS passes anti-terror Bill, Robert Mueller says he did not exonerate Donald Trump in Russia probe, and more

Lok Sabha passes anti-terror Bill to designate a person as terrorist

Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (Amendment) Bill, 2019, through voice vote.

Responding to the debate on the Bill in Lok Sabha, Home Minister Amit Shah defended amendments to an anti-terror law, saying they are was essential to keep law enforcement agencies one step ahead of terrorists.

Rajya Sabha passes POCSO (Amendment) Bill, 2019

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed a Bill entailing amendments to the POCSO Act by including death penalty for aggravated sexual assault on children, besides providing stringent punishments for other crimes against minors.

The Bill will now be sent to the Lok Sabha for its approval.

Robert Mueller says he did not exonerate Donald Trump in Russia probe

Former U.S. Special Counsel Robert Mueller on July 24 defended the integrity of his Russia investigation during a dramatic congressional hearing and reiterated that he had not cleared President Donald Trump of obstruction of justice or, as the President has said, totally exonerated Mr. Trump.

Mr. Mueller appeared for eagerly anticipated testimony at the first of two back-to-back congressional hearings that carry high stakes for Mr. Trump and Democrats who are split between impeaching him or moving on to the 2020 election.

Jaishankar not attending Brazil BRICS meeting

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has cancelled his scheduled trip to Brazil for a meeting of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa (BRICS) Foreign Ministers, diplomatic sources confirmed on Wednesday. General (retd.) V.K. Singh, Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways, would go for the meeting, the sources said.

‘M.S. Dhoni’ finds a place in Amrapali ruling

The July 23 270-page judgment of the Supreme Court against the Amrapali Group of of Companies for defrauding homebuyers contains a few paragraphs under a subheading, ‘M.S. Dhoni’.

The former Indian cricket captain was once the brand ambassador of the Amrapali group. His name finds a mention in the forensic auditors’ report submitted in the court on the doings and “bogus expenses” incurred by the group. Its summary is now a major part of the scathing verdict pronounced by a Bench led by Justice Arun Mishra.

Possible to be anti-government and still be pro-India: Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday accused the government of unleashing a “troll army” against the Opposition, adding that it was possible to be “anti-government and still be pro-India.” She was speaking in the Lok Sabha on The Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Amendment Bill, 2019, which she termed “anti-federalism, anti-constitutional and anti-people.” “The Opposition is termed anti-national every time we disagree with the government on issues of national security,” she said.

Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, other celebrities write open letter to PM Modi over lynchings

The lynching of Muslims, Dalits and other minorities must be stopped immediately, celebrities from various fields have said in an open letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi while also stressing that there is “no democracy without dissent”.

The letter, written by 49 eminent personalities, including filmmakers Mani Ratnam, Anurag Kashyap, Shyam Benegal and Aparna Sen as well as vocalist Shubha Mudgal and historian Ramchandra Guha, also noted that Jai Shri Ram has been reduced to “provocative war cry”.

Eight killed in Bangladesh mob lynchings triggered by child-lifting rumours

Eight people have been killed in vigilante lynchings in Bangladesh sparked by rumours on social media of children being kidnapped and sacrificed as offerings for the construction of a mega-bridge, police said on July 24, 2019.

The victims — which include two women — were targeted by angry mobs over the rumours, spread mostly on Facebook, that said human heads were required for the massive $3-billion project, police chief Javed Patwary said. “We have analysed every single case of these eight killings. Those who were killed by lynching mobs — no one was a child kidnapper,” Mr. Patwary told reporters in Dhaka.

England bowled out for 85 by Ireland

England crashed back to earth after their World Cup triumph as they were skittled for 85 on a humiliating opening morning of their four-day Test against Ireland at Lord's on July 24.

Russian boxer Maxim Dadashev dies after suffering brain injury in ring

Boxer Maxim Dadashev died on Tuesday, four days after suffering a brain injury in a fight in Maryland. He was 28. The Russian Boxing Federation said Dadashev suffered a brain swelling in Friday’s light-welterweight fight with Subriel Matias at the Theater at MGM National Harbor in Oxon Hill, Maryland. He underwent surgery but his heart stopped on Tuesday, the federation said.