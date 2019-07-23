Top stories of the day: Kumaraswamy government loses trust vote, deadline for I-T returns extended to Aug 31, and more

Kumaraswamy government loses trust vote

The Congress-JD(S) government on Tuesday lost the trust vote in the Karnataka Assembly, with 99 votes for and 105 against.

Six days after Chief Minister H.D Kumaraswamy moved a confidence motion in the Assembly, and after several demands to wind up the debate and put it to vote, the motion was finally put to vote on Tuesday evening.

Government extends deadline for filing taxes to August 31

The Central Board of Direct Taxes on Tuesday announced that the deadline for filing income tax returns for financial year 2018-19 has been extended to August 31, from the previous deadline of July 31.

“The due date for filing of Income Tax Returns for Assessment Year 2019-20 is July 31, 2019 for certain categories of taxpayers,” the CBDT said in a statement.

PM didn’t make any request on Kashmir mediation to Trump, Jaishankar tells Parliament

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday categorically denied U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim that Prime Minister Narendra Modi sought his help in resolving the Kashmir dispute with Pakistan. “No such request was made by the Prime Minister to the U.S. President,” Mr. Jaishankar told the Rajya Sabha.

Boris Johnson wins Conservative Party leadership, set to become next U.K. Prime Minister

Boris Johnson, the ebullient Brexiteer who has promised to lead Britain out of the European Union with or without a deal by Halloween, will replace Theresa May as Prime Minister after winning the leadership of the Conservative Party on Tuesday. His victory catapults the United Kingdom towards a Brexit showdown with the EU and towards a constitutional crisis at home, as British lawmakers have vowed to bring down any government that tries to leave the bloc without a divorce deal.

Uproar in Parliament over Donald Trump’s remarks on Kashmir mediation

U.S. President Donald Trump’s claim on Kashmir mediation led to angry reactions from the Opposition in Parliament on Tuesday, as the government asserted that all outstanding issues between India and Pakistan can be discussed only bilaterally. While Rajya Sabha witnessed repeated adjournments over the issue, the Opposition walked out of Lok Sabha proceedings demanding a statement from the Prime Minister himself.

Parliament approves Modi government’s FY20 Budget

Parliament on Tuesday gave its approval to Modi-2.0 government’s maiden budget with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman saying tax proposals were aimed at redistribution of funds to bring more equitable development. The Appropriation (No 2) Bill, 2019 and the Finance (No 2) Bill, 2019 — cleared by Lok Sabha last week — were returned by the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday after voice vote.

Supreme Court extends Assam NRC final publication deadline to August 31

The Supreme Court on Tuesday extended the deadline for publication of the final National Register of Citizens (NRC) for Assam from July 31 to August 31, 2019.

A Special Bench of Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Justice Rohinton F. Nariman, however, did not accede to the “fervent” pleas of the Union and Assam governments to conduct a “sample reverification” of the names included in and excluded from the draft NRC published on July 30 last.

More UPI transactions, but BHIM app's share goes down

The number of transactions done through the Unified Payment Interface (UPI) has increased by 180 times since its inception in December 2016, according to data given during Question Hour in the Lok Sabha.

However, private players have cut into the government-backed Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) app's share of the transactions, while card-based transactions are still the most preferred online payment method.

SC directs cancellation of Amrapalli group registration

In a relief for over 40,000 investors, the Supreme Court on July 23 directed the cancellation of the registration of Amrapali group of companies and directed the National Buildings and Construction Corporation (NBCC) to complete unfinished housing projects. It further directed the Enforcement Directorate to investigate the group under the money laundering law for allegedly diverting homebuyers’ hard-earned money.