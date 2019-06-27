Top stories of the day: Bombay HC upholds reservation for Maratha community, Kohli scores fourth half century in a row, and more

The Bombay High Court on Thursday upheld Maratha reservation but said 16% is not justifiable.

Pakistanis invited to an Iftar hosted by the Indian High Commission in Islamabad were actively dissuaded and physically stopped from attending the event by Pakistani agencies, prompting India to lodge a strong protest with that country, the government informed the Rajya Sabha on June 27.

India skipper Virat Kohli reached his fourth World Cup half century in a row after having won the toss and electing to bat against the West Indies in their ICC World Cup match in Old Trafford cricket ground on Thursday.

An Air India passenger plane flying to the United States was escorted by British fighter jets to land in London on Thursday after what an official at the airline later said was a hoax bomb threat.

Four Swiss bank accounts of beleaguered diamantaire Nirav Modi, the main accused in the $2-billion PNB case, and his sister have been “frozen” by authorities in Switzerland as part of the criminal money laundering probe being conducted against them in India, official sources said.

Kanchipuram is getting ready for the once-in-forty-years phenomenon — the retrieval of Athivaradar from the temple tank

Elections in India are perceived as long-drawn-out, expensive, a drain on manpower, and disruptive due to mode code constraints.

Many hospitals break all protocols of psychiatry and subject patients to everything from physical torture to hypnotism.

Vicky Kaushal is all set to portray 1971 war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in an upcoming biographical film Sam to be directed by Meghna Gulzar.

The Rajya Sabha had a short-duration discussion on climate change and then it discussed and passed the SEZ (Amendment) Bill that was cleared by the Lok Sabha the previous day.